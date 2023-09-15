The top TV shows and films coming out this weekend and beyond including Neighbours return

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Need a recommendation for what to watch this weekend? Look no further. Every Friday Steven Ross, digital trends writer for National World will take you through the best of TV and streaming in the coming days on Screen Babble: Weekend Watch.

This week's big releases include season 16 of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia which landed on Netflix in one go on Friday 15 September. The latest season sees Dennis and Mac get to grips with inflation, Frank shoot everyone, and the gang meet Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. There are eight episodes in the new season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Also on Netflix now is romantic drama film Love at First Sight starring Ben Hardy and Haley Lu Richardson. When two people fall in love on a flight from New York to London, only to lose each other in the arrivals lounge, the two hopeless romantics search across the capital in the hope of bumping into their mile high crush.

Documentary special Coco Chanel Unbuttoned about the French designer who transformed women's 20th century fashion, and whose influence is still felt today airs on Friday. The feature length documentary explores Chanel's most significant creations including the little black dress and the chain handbag - and also aims to shine a light on the enigmatic fashionista. Coco Chanel Unbuttoned airs on BBC Two on Friday at 9pm and will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer shortly after it has first aired.

Jimmy Doherty's New Zealand Escape, a new travel series, sees presenter Doherty meet growers and food producers in New Zealand who share his passion for good food. The series premieres on Monday 18 September on Channel 4 at 8pm. There are four episodes in the series and they will air at the same time weekly.

Love at first Sight, The Super Models, Neighbours, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Perhaps the most anticipated show of the week, Australian soap Neighbours returns on Amazon Freevee just over a year after its 'final' episode aired on Channel 5. The long-running show, which has proved more popular in the UK than in Oz, sees main characters return as well as some new faces, including The O.C.'s Mischa Barton who will play the mysterious Reece. The new series will launch on Monday with new episodes released on Freevee Mondays to Thursdays each week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another documentary to look out for in The Truth About the Skinny Jab presented by Naked Attraction's Anna Richardson. She takes a closer look at popular weight loss drugs Semaglutide and Liraglutide. and the potential side effects users may not be aware of. The one off special airs on Channel 4 on Tuesday at 9pm.