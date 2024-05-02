Watch more of our videos on Shots!

West End legend Ruthie Henshall will make her soap comeback as she returns to Coronation Street a year after leaving the cobbles.

Ruthie Henshall, 57, will reprise her role as cruise ship singer Estelle Harrington this month. The cruise ship singer owns a performing arts business and offers Glenda Shuttleworth the chance to buy it off her. However, this sparks a feud between Estelle and Glenda’s brother George.

Speaking to Digital Spy Ruthie Henshall said: “After the experience I've just had, yes I would [play Estelle again]. I loved doing something different every day – it's great for a girl whose attention span is not great.

“In theatre I'll rehearse a show for a month then I'm saying the same words eight shows a week. That is a kind of discipline – but in a soap it's full-on if you're in a developing storyline. The turnover is so fast.”

Ruthie Henshall made her Coronation Street debut in April 2023 as a guest star but will return to the ITV soap in May. The actress is best known for starring in several West End shows including Crazy for You, Les Misérables, Chicago, Oliver. TV fans will also recognise Ruthie from the 2020 series of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here when it was filmed in Wales.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

