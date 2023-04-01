The TV series features a star-studded cast including Toni Collette and Toheeb Jimoh among others

The Power has officially dropped on Amazon Prime, with the new British science fiction series following the worldwide response after women start to develop the power to control electricity.

Featuring a star-studded cast including Toni Collette (Pieces of Her) and Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso) among others, The Power follows stories around the world, including a politician in Seattle, a photojournalist in Nigeria, a dictator in Eastern Europe, and a gangster in London.

The series is based on the novel by Naomi Alderman - here’s everything you need to know about the author, her novel and what to expect.

What book is The Power based on?

The Power is based on the novel of the same name by Naomi Alderman. Published in 2016 it won a number of literary awards including the Baileys Women’s Prize for Fiction in 2017 and came in fourth in the New York Times 10 Best Books list. It is the fourth novel of Alderman, whose other works include: Disobedience (2006), The Lessons (2010) and the Liar’s Gossip (2012).

According to Women and Home, Alderman worked alongside Raelle Tucker and Sarah Quintrell to help develop the Amazon Prime series, this means that fans of the novel can expect to see many of its influences worked in on-screen.

Who is author Naomi Alderman?

Alderman grew up in London and studied at Oxford University and the University of East Anglia. She has written four novels, including Disobedience in 2006 which was adapted into a movie of the same name starring Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams in 2017 and The Power which was the winner of the 2017 Baileys’ Women‘s Prize for Fiction and has been adapted by Amazon Prime. In 2012, she was chosen as a protégée by Margaret Atwood as part of the Rolex Mentor and Protégé Arts Initiative, she is also currently the Professor of Creative Writing at Bath Spa University.

What is The Power about?

The Power is set in a world similar to our own, where teenage girls suddenly develop the ability to control electricity. The synopsis for the Amazon Prime series describes it as: “The Power is our world, but for one twist of nature. Suddenly, and without warning, teenage girls develop the power to electrocute people at will. The series features a cast of remarkable characters from London to Seattle, Nigeria to Eastern Europe, as the Power evolves from a tingle in teenagers’ collarbones to a complete reversal of the power balance of the world.”

In a recent interview with The Guardian about the novel, Alderman gave an overview about the book and the show: She said: “One of the things that the book and the show are about is how, if you allow yourself to be inspired by young women, how much strength that gives to all of us.” Adding: “They enter the adult world and they can see all the problems with it. There are young women who write about bodies in such a different way than when I was young. Young fat women who are just going out, living their beautiful lives, taking beautiful sexy selfies of themselves, and I feel they helped me view myself differently.”

