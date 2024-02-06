Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rylan Clark will be hosting a brand new reality TV series that is set to rival Love Island. Hot Mess Summer will see eight singles heading to the party island of of Zante, Greece for what they think will be a summer of drinking and partying. However, all is not what it seems and they are about to find out what the presenter really has in store for them when the huge twist is revealed.

What is Hot Mess Summer?

The brand new show will see eight sexy singles heading to the party island ready to live their best lives and battle it out for a cash prize of £60,000. But there is a huge shock in store when host Rylan Clark reveals they’re there to have the best summer of their lives but in fact they are there to work at a bar for six weeks.

What’s worse is they have all been nominated by their closest friends . The eight singles have been nominated after friends have become tired of their Hot Mess lifestyles and chaotic behaviour. The single will swap carefree nights out for working in one of the busiest bars in Zante. They will have to do everything from making drinks to cleaning toilets.

As well as Rylan Clark overseeing everything, barman Lee Baldry will also be keeping them all in order. Rylan said: “They are not here for a summer party, they’re here to work. It’s a fantastic cast but it’s always hard, especially with the younger generation now, to find people that aren’t ‘trained’ for it," he added “This is the type of show I probably would have been on ten years ago.”

Is there a Trailer for Hot Mess Summer?

Who are the contestants on Hot Mess Summer?

Alfonso, Amin, Chloe, Dan, Daniella, Jay, Liv and Rebecca are from all over the UK and aged between 24-26.

Where to watch Hot Mess Summer?

Hot mess Summer will be available to watch on Amazon Prime from Wednesday February 7.