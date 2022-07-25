The hit Australian Soap which depicts life on Ramsay Street was cancelled after British broadcaster Channel 5 decided to droped it from its scheduling

The last episode of the hit Australian soap Neighbours will air on Channel 5 this week.

After 9,000 episodes over 37 years, fans will be saying goodbye to Ramsay Street.

Neighbours was cancelled after they struggled to find a new broadcaster following Channel 5’s decision to drop the show from its scheduling.

On 24 July it was announced that Academy nominated actress Robbie will be among stars set to make an appearance in the finale.

Here’s everything you need to know about when the last episode of Neighbours airs.

What time is Neighbours on TV today?

The last episode of Neighbours will air at 9pm on the 29 July on Channel 5.

The finale was originally set to air on 1 August, but has instead been brought forward, much to fan’s excitement.

It will be followed by Neighbours: What Happened Next? at 10:05pm and Neighbours: The Stars’ Greatest Hits at 11:30pm.

Is Neighbours on twice a day?

The soap was famous for serving up two shows a day.

Fans could tune in, in the afternoon and then again in the evening.

However, there will not be two episodes for the

What Channel is Neighbours on?

The first episode of Neighbours launched on BBC One on 27 October, 1986.

The soap played on the BBC for 18 years, before leaving in Feberuary 2008.

It then moved onto Channel 5, where it has stayed ever since.

It is actually due to the British broadcaster that the Australian Soap which depicts life on Ramsay Street is ending.

Channel 5 announced it would be dropping it from their schedule in order to free up funding for UK drama.

A Channel 5 spokesperson explained: “Neighbours will no longer air on Channel 5 beyond this summer.

“It’s been a much-loved part of our schedule for more than a decade, and we’d like to thank the cast, Fremantle and all of the production team for their fantastic work on this iconic series.

“We’d also of course like to thank the fans for their loyal support of Neighbours across the years.

“We recognise that there will be disappointment about this decision, however, our current focus is on increasing our investment in original UK drama, which has strong appeal for our viewers.”

Is there a trailer?

Neighbours released a trailer for the last episode on 25 July.

The Australian soap shared the 40-second clip on their Twitter account along with the caption, “It certainly feels like the end of an era...”

Will Margot Robbie be in the last episode of Neighbours?

Neighbours has confirmed that Academy nominated actress will be returning for the soap’s last episode.

Margot Robbie plays the role of Barbie alongside Ryan Gosling as Ken in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie movie (Pic: AFP via Getty Images)

Robbie started her acting career played Donna Freedman on Neighbours from 2008 to 2011.

She went on to achieve major success in Hollywood, starring in movies including: Birds of Prey, Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood, Peter Rabbit, and Dreamland.

Robbie was nominated for the Best Actress at the Oscars in 2018 for her role in the film I, Tonya and for Best Suppor

What other stars will be in the last episode of Neighbours?

As well as Robbie, it has already been confirmed that Minogue’s character Charlene Mitchell and Jason Donovan’s Scott Robinson will be in the finale.

Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue return for Neighbours finale