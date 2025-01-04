Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Graham Norton is back with the second series of the Wheel of Fortune.

The epic game show will once again be centred around a giant carnival wheel, and in every episode three contestants spin to win for a life changing cash prize of £50,000. The pressure will be on as they pick a letter to solve the puzzle.

Host Graham Norton said: “I’m thrilled we are coming back for a second series to challenge more contestants to solve more word puzzles and hopefully they come away with even more cash. It’s a game of skill and luck, so you just never know which way it will go and I’m excited to see who can hold their nerve against the wheel.”

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV said: “We are excited to bring back this iconic game show for a second series after a successful launch [last year].”

Sunil Patel, Whisper Co-Founder and CEO said: “Being part of ITV’s evening entertainment slate with a well-loved game show, hosted by the unique talent that is Graham Norton is something very special. He brings a brilliant humour to the show and is so great with all the guests by being entertaining and supportive. It’s exciting to see the show recommissioned.”

Accountant John, primary school teacher Jess, and care home assistant Paris will all get spinning the wheel in the first episode.

Wheel of Fortune returns to ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday January 4 at 6pm.