Smash hit revival Gladiators has been renewed for a new season and will return to screens in 2026 along with a celebrity special.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by father-son duo Bradley and Barney Walsh, the hit BBC game show will see its elite athletes, known as Gladiators, take on contenders to complete physical challenges.

The competition, which puts contestants’ speed, power, endurance and agility to the test, will return to screens in 2026 and will also include a one-hour celebrity special where four stars will enter the Sheffield arena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Audiences will see the return of familiar Gladiator faces including Apollo, Athena, Bionic, Comet, Cyclone and Diamond.

Dynamite, Electro, Fire, Fury and The Giant will also return for the new series alongside Hammer, Legend, Nitro, Phantom, Sabre, Steel and Viper.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment at the BBC, said: “Audiences have loved getting together to watch our mighty Gladiators take on contenders from all across the UK, with younger fans especially excited to cheer on their Saturday night superheroes.

“With this brand-new series and another celebrity special confirmed there will be even more epic battles, more high-octane action and of course even more foam fingers than ever before for everyone to look forward to.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gladiators was revived last year on the BBC, with Army officer Finlay Anderson and personal trainer Marie-Louise Nicholson being crowned champions.

Gym owner Amanda Wah from Warrington and gymnastics coach Joe Fishburn from Scarborough took the crown this April as the 2025 Gladiators champions.

Made by Hungry Bear Media, the series will include 11 one-hour episodes along with a single one-hour Gladiators celebrity special.

Dan Baldwin, managing director at Hungry Bear Media, said: “We have been absolutely blown away by the reception Gladiators has received from families up and down the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has become a huge part of Saturday night viewing on the BBC. We are extremely excited to deliver another series, so expect even more spandex, hairspray, protein shakes and fake tan this summer in Sheffield.”

Fans are invited to watch the show live at Sheffield Arena and two different ticketing systems were used for the first two series. As it grows in popularity, no details have yet been released about how to secure a seat as the programme is filmed.

The show was on ITV for eight years until 2000 before being axed, and came back on Sky for a short run from 2008 to 2009. Gladiators is also on BBC iPlayer.