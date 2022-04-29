Below Deck Mediterranean season 6 will be aired on E4 in May 2022

The latest instalment of Below Deck Mediterranean is back this Monday (2 May), with fans joining Captain Sandy onboard the Lady Michelle.

Season 6, which was filmed during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, will have a slightly different feel, as crew members bubble up and the yacht visits fewer locations.

Here’s everything you need to know about where season 6 of Below Deck Mediterranean was filmed.

Where is Below Deck Mediterranean season 6 filmed?

Below Deck Mediterranean season 6 is filmed in Croatia.

Each series of Below Deck Mediterranean usually takes us to a new location, however due to the Covid-19 pandemic season 6 has returned to Croatia, which was previously used as a location in season 2.

The yacht will visit locations including Sibenik and the Dalmatian Coast.

Speaking about the season 6 location, Iva Bahunek, head of the Croatian Tourist Board in Los Angeles said: “The show will last at least 16 weeks, which is the perfect time for additional promotion of Croatia.

“The production team is also pleased with the assessment that, of all the seasons so far, the most attractive and interesting is the season filmed in Croatia.”

Below Deck Mediterranean filming locations

Although this season, Below Deck had some limitations due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there were a few locations in Croatia that featured in the show.

Here are all of the Below Deck Mediterranean filming locations:

Sibenik

Sibenik is a Croatian city set on the Adriatic coast.

It feaures many sights, including its cathedral which is a UNESCO world hertiage site, the St. Nicholas Fortress, the Jadrija beach lighthouse and historic town centre.

The port is located in the town centre and the city enjoys a warm mediterranian climate with highs of 29 degrees Celsius in June.

Split

Tourists on the ferry to Split, Croatia.

The cast of Below Deck Mediterranean regularly travelled to Split, which is the largest city on the Adriatic coast.

Split has been featured in many TV shows including Game of Thrones (2011-2019), Ibiza (2018) and The Weekend Away (2022).

The cast were pictured at the Break Time shop in Split after filming for season 6 had wrapped.

Dalmatian Coast

This season the Lady Michelle took to the waters of the Dalmatian coast.

Set in the east shore of the Adriatic sea and known for its crystal blue waters, the coastline stretches from the island of Rab in the north of Croatia to the Bay of Kotor in Montenegro.

When can I watch Below Deck Mediterranean season 6?

Season 6 of Below Deck Mediterranean launches this Monday (2 May) on E4 at 8pm.

Fans will be joined by Captain Sandy and her crew as they return for season 6 of the reality TV show.

There will be some new faces with only Captain Sandy and Malia White returning from season 5.

Will there be a season 7 of Below Deck Mediterranean?

Fans of the show can rest easy, as season 7 of Below Deck Mediterranean is currently being filmed near Malta.