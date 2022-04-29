Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said his wife Ulla Sandrock convinced him to sign contract extension and stay at Anfield until 2026

Upon signing his contract extension, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp revealed his wife Ulla Sandrock had a part to play in the couple staying on Merseyside.

Klopp, whose deal ran out in 2024, confirmed he had signed a new contract that will keep him and his wife, Ulla, in Liverpool for at least another four years.

The news has been warmly welcomed by Reds supporters who have witnessed Klopp turn the team into Premier League title contenders and a European force once more.

So who is his wife Ulla Sandrock - and how did she persuade her husband to stay at Anfield?

Who is Ulla Sandrock?

Ulla Sandrock, the wife of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in Anfield.

Ulla Sandrock is a successful children’s novelist and social worker who hails from Germany.

The 47-year old published her first book Tom and the Magic Football in 2008, with her second book published in 2010.

Speaking with German newspaper Der Spiegal, she told them that her books showcased the “fascination of football” and “the longing for a distant hero world”.

Sandrock first met Klopp at the Munich Oktoberfest where she was working as a waiter and the pair famously moved in together after knowing each other for just three days.

The couple tied the knot in Germany in December 2005.

Sandrock is affectionately known as ‘The First Lady of Bundesliga’ due to her charitable work in Germany and previous work in Africa.

She is Klopp’s second wife and the pair both have children from previous relationships.

How did Ulla Sandrock convince him to stay in Liverpool?

Klopp announced the news he had extended his contract in a video on Liverpool Football Club’s website.

When sharing why he has decided to stay on at Anfield until 2026, Klopp said: “I stay for another two years... ‘Why?’ is now the question. Because Ulla wants to stay! As a good husband, what are you doing when your wife wants to stay? You stay.

“The most important contract I signed in my life was the one with Ulla. And that’s why it starts again, because actually we sat at the kitchen table and Ulla said ‘I can’t see us leaving in 2024’. I said ‘what?’. That’s how it all started and when that started I thought ‘let’s have a think’.”

Why is Ulla Sandrock known as ‘The First Lady of Bundesliga’?

Sandrock has been dubbed ‘The First Lady of Bundesliga’ in Germany due to her charitable work both home and abroad.

She has previously worked as a teacher and hospital worker in Nairobi, Kenya, and made headlines in the UK in 2020 when she donated £1,000 worth of food vouchers to Waitrose staff members that were impacted by Covid-19.

Does Ulla Sandrock attend Liverpool matches?

Sandrock regularly attends Liverpool matches at Anfield and can often be seen cheering on the team from the stand.