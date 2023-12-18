King Charles III will return to TV on Christmas Day with his second King's Speech

The King's Speech was filmed last year at Sandringham House (Photo: Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

King Charles III will once again be addressing the nation in his King's Speech which will air on Christmas Day (December 25).

Last year saw the first King's Speech in 70 years, as the King shared his first Christmas message as monarch, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022. The annual address has become a popular Christmas Day TV tradition for families across the UK and has even inspired an alternative Christmas message which airs on Channel 4. The 10-minute address is pre-recorded, with filming locations often including Royal venues including Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and Sandringham House. So, where is the King's Speech filmed in 2023? Here's everything you need to know.

Where is the King's Speech recorded?

The King's Speech is pre-recorded and is not shown live. The 10-minute Christmas Day Message is often filmed at the beginning of December. Past locations have included Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and Sandringham House. The exact spot where this year's King's Speech is recorded has not yet been confirmed.

Filming location for King's Christmas Day message

Last year, the King's Speech was filmed in the Quire at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor. This was a poignant location as it was the same spot where Queen Elizabeth's final committal service had taken place and is located near the King George VI Memorial Chapel, where the tombs of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are based. It's not yet known if King Charles III will once again use this location, but it could possibly be filmed in Sandringham House, where the Royal Family celebrate Christmas.

In the past, the Queen's Speech was usually filmed at Buckingham Palace, with it sometimes taking place at either Windsor Castle or Sandringham House. The Queen's first ever speech to be broadcast on TV took place live from the Long Library at Sandringham House in 1957. Whilst her last Queen's speech took place in 2021 and was filmed in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle.

When can you watch the King's Speech?