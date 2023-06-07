Disney+ series The Full Monty saw the original film's stars Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy and more reunite on a 20-week shoot across two northern cities

The Full Monty sequel series was filmed in the north of England last year and will land on Disney+ next week.

The 1997 film was shot across Sheffield - locations well-known to locals which featured in the movie include Crookes Cemetery, Shiregreen, Oxford Street, Ruskin Park, and Idsworth Road.

Disney+ announced a sequel series to the smash-hit movie, which would see the stars return to Sheffield after more than 25 years away.

Stars of the first film, including Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy, Steve Huison, Paul Barber, Wim Snape, Lesley Sharp, Tom Wilkinson, and Hugo Speer will reprise their roles but will also be joined by new faces.

Talitha Wing, Aiden Cook, Tupele Dorgu, Paul Clayton, Phillip Rhys Chaudhary and Ben Crompton are among the new cast members joining the series.

Robert Carlyle as Gaz at Tudor Square in front of Crucible Theatre

Where was The Full Monty 2023 filmed?

Filming for the Disney+ series took place across two northern cities - Manchester and Sheffield. Production of the series began in Manchester in May 2022 with filming moving to Sheffield later in the month.

Greater Manchester locations include Oldham, with filming taking place at The Greyhound pub, Royton.

Many cast members including Carlyle, Addy, Barber, Huison, and Crompton, were also spotted filming at Crompton Place Shopping Centre at Bolton town centre.

Sheffield locations which feature in the series include Gleadless Valley which is the home of Gaz’s distant daughter, Destiny, her twin sisters and mother.

The Full Monty cast returned to Sheffield last year to film the Disney+ series

Filming also took place at Meadowhall shopping centre, which appears in the first episodes of the series and is the scene of one of Destiny’s reckless criminal exploits. Robert Carlyle, Talitha Wing, and Wim Snape all took part in filming at Meadowhall both in the centre itself and in the car park.

The former Norton Aerodrome site, to the south of the city, was used as a base of operations for the film crew over the 20-week shoot. The site had been used as an RAF base until it closed down in 1965.

Sheffield city centre, where the The Full Monty series premiere was held on Monday, had a big presence in the series. At the start of June 2022 filming began on Surrey Street, behind the town hall and the Mercure hotel and other scenes were shot at Tudor Square.

The Sheffield Star reported last year that a scene involving a moped being driven across a junction (which now features in the series trailer) was filmed at the nearby junction.

Other projects which have been filmed in Sheffield include musical film Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, comedy Four Lions, nuclear war drama Threads, and 2023 drama film The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry.

Production also moved briefly to Rotherham, to north of Sheffield - Carlyle was spotted filming at The Winning Post bookmakers on Brinsworth Lane.

When is The Full Monty Disney+ release date?