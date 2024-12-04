The favourite to be eliminated from I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! has been unveiled.

According to the latest odds from William Hill, Barry McGuigan is tipped as the next celebrity likely to leave the hit ITV show. McGuigan’s odds are priced at 50/1 followed by Oti Mabuse at 33/1.

Coleen Rooney is the new favourite to win I’m a Celebrity 2024, as she’s been slashed into 6/4 with some betting sites, after proving popular in the last few episodes in particular. Danny Jones is the second-favourite to win the show, although his odds have drifted out significantly in the last few days, and Unibet have the McFly star priced at 7/4, having previously been as short as 1/2 with some betting sites last week.

His lack of air time seems to be one of the main reasons as to why his odds have potentially drifted in recent days. Melvin Odoom was the fourth celebrity to be given the boot, after Tulisa exited the jungle last episode. The vote was between Melvin Odoom and Maura Higgins, leaving GK Barry, Danny Jones, Coleen Rooney, Reverend Richard Coles, Alan Halsall, Barry McGuigan, and Oti Mabuse on the show.

I’m A Celebrity 2024 – Next elimination odds according to William Hill:

Barry McGuigan: 50/1

Oti Mabuse: 33/1

Maura Higgins: 28/1

Alan Halsall: 16/1

GK Barry: 14/1

Richard Coles: 7/1

Danny Jones: 2/1

Coleen Rooney: 8/11