The Graham Norton Show is back on screens tonight - here are the A-listers joining Graham on the sofa this evening (October 10).

Last week, Graham was joined by music superstar Taylor Swift on the release day of his new album the Life Of A Showgirl. He was also joined by Oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy, actresses Greta Lee and Jodie Turner-Smith, actor Domhnall Gleeson and Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi.

Following this would have been a huge task for any other show, but Graham’s reliable book of celebrity names has provided no disappointment with tonight’s A-listers.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s episode.

The Graham Norton Show returns this evening with a new cast of celebrities on the red sofa. | BBC/So Television/PA Media/Matt Crossick

Who is on The Graham Norton Show tonight?

Hollywood A-listers will be joining Graham for a chat on the famous red sofa tonight.

Julia Roberts will appear on the show. The Hollywood actress will discuss her upcoming film After The Hunt, which releases this month. The film also stars Andrew Garfield and Ayo Edebiri and follows a college professor, played by Roberts, whose secrets from her past life unfurl when accusations are made again her colleague by a star pupil.

Colin Farrell will also join the show this evening. The Irish actor will be chatting about his new film Ballad Of A Small Player and will also touch on his future in The Batman universe, following the success of his spin-off series.

Legendary musician Gloria Estefan will also appear on the show. The Rhythm Is Going To Get You singer is swapping the stage for the screen as she appears in new animated film Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie. She will also discuss her upcoming album Raíces.

English actor Benedict Cumberbatch will round out the main guests during the show. Benedict is set to appear in his newest film The Thing With Feathers, which is due to be released on November 7.

Robbie Williams will take to the stage to perform his new single Pretty Face, which is from his upcoming album Britpop. He will join the sofa to chat with Graham after his performance.

Robbie Williams,. Julia Roberts, Colin Farrell, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Gloria Estefan appear on The Graham Norton Show | BBC/So Television/PA Media/Matt Crossick

What time is The Graham Norton Show on?

The Graham Norton Show will broadcast at 10.40pm on Friday, October 10.

The show will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The episode will be available to watch on catch-up on iPlayer shortly after the live broadcast.