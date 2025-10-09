Taylor Swift revealed Travis Kelce’s mistake when she appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers

Taylor Swift has been very busy promoting her album The life of a Showgirl and recently appeared on The Graham Norton Show. When she appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers, she spoke about how Travis Kelce mistook Hugh Grant’s wife Anna Ebertstein for Greta Gerwig.

Taylor Swift revealed how Travis Kelce met Hugh Grant’s wife in the VIP tent when Hugh Grant attended the second Eras Tour date in London. Travis Kelce congratulated her on Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie and even said a line from the movie which was: “I’m just Ken, too.”

According to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce didn’t realise the mistake he made until he also saw Greta Gerwig later that night in the VIP tent. After Hugh Grant attended the Taylor Swift concert, he took to X and wrote: “Dear @taylorswift13. You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team,” and even referred to Travis Kelce as an “excellent if gigantic boyfriend.”

Hugh Grant also wrote: “Thanks so much from one ageing London boy, wife and thrilled 8 year old #halfgirlhalfbracelet.” Taylor Swift tweeted back and said: “As a long time Hugh Grant stan this tweet is very important to my culture.”

Who is Greta Gerwig?

Greta Gerwig is an American actress and screenwriter who was included in the Time 100 list of the most influential people in 2018. She has directed coming-of-age movies such as Lady Bird and Little Women and has become best known for her fantasy-comedy Barbie (starring Margot Robbie).

Greta Gerwig’s movie The Chronicles of Narnia is expected to come out in cinemas and on Netflix in 2026. Greta Gerwig is married to filmmaker Noah Baumbach and they have two children, Harold and Isadore.

Who is Hugh Grant’s wife Anna Eberstein?

Hugh Grant’s wife is Swedish born TV producer Anna Ebertstein. The couple married in London at the Chelsea Register Office in 2018 and have three children, a son John Mungo, daughter Lulu Danger and daughter Blue.