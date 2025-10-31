Graham Norton is back this week with a sofa full of new guest to wow audiences.

The popular BBC chat show return to screens on Friday night (October 31), with Hollywood A-listers and musical acts among the stars joining the show for a chat.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s episode.

Who is on The Graham Norton Show tonight?

Keira Knightley, Malala Yousafzai, host Graham Norton, Aimee Lou Wood, Chris McCausland, Mumford & Sons and Hozier are the guests on this week's episode of The Graham Norton Show. | PA Wire

Tonight, Graham will be joined by actress Keira Knightley. She features on the show shortly after the release of Netflix film the Woman In Cabin 10 earlier this months, as well as the release of her debut children’s book I Love You Just The Same.

Activist and author Malala Yousafzai will also appear on the show tonight. Malala, who was shot by the Taliban in 2012 at the age of 15 for her education activism, has just released her new memoir Finding My Way. The book charts her growth into young adulthood following her terrifying attack.

They will be joined by The White Lotus and Sex Education star Aimee Lee Wood. The 31-year-old actress has just released her BBC series Film Club, which she co-wrote and stars in. Aimee is also looking ahead to the release of the second series of Daddy Issues, which she starred in to critical acclaim alongside David Morrissey.

Comedian and 2024 Strictly champion Chris McCausland return to the famous red sofa before heading out on a tour of the UK next month. The Liverpudlian funnyman has also recently launched a new podcast alongside his Strictly partner Dianne Buswell titled ‘Winning Isn’t Everything’.

This week musical guest will be Irish singer-songwriter Hozier and English folk rock band Mumford & Sons. The artists have joined up for new single release ‘Rubber Band Man’, which they will perform in the studio before joining the sofa for a quick chat.

When is The Graham Norton Show on TV?

The Graham Norton Show will air at 10.40pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. You will be able to catch up on the episode on iPlayer after the broadcast.

You can also catch up on the series so far on BBC iPlayer.