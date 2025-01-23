Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest contestants have been dumped from the Love Island: All Stars villa - as the public decided they were the least compatible,

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marcel Somerville, 39, and Olivia Hawkins, 29, have been shown the door. Despite their early exit, Marcel told host Maya Jama: "I feel like we had a really good, compatible relationship."

Olivia also suggested that they'd grown closer than ever in recent days. The the actress and reality TV star said: "I feel the last two days we got so close."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olivia Hawkins and Marcel Somerville have been given the boot from Love Island: All Stars | Getty

Marcel - who used to be in the band Blazin’ Squad and starred on the third series of Love Island in 2017 - split from his wife Rebecca Vieira in 2024, and the music star subsequently jumped at the chance to return to the 'Love Island' villa.

He previously said: “I thought that I’d completed love and found my happily ever after – but the universe had a different plan. Somehow every time my life's at a crossroads, I've got the opportunity to do Love Island. So I thought, why not?"

Meanwhile, Olivia previously revealed what she learned from her first 'Love Island' experience.

She shared: "[I learned] not to worry too much about what people think, to be myself and not over-analyse every little detail. Just live life and have fun."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olivia also suggested that she's been misunderstood by the public.

The TV star reflected: "People misinterpret my honesty and how real I am. I think I am just very honest and upfront - and people take it the wrong way. Maybe sometimes I do need to keep my opinions to myself, but I'm unapologetically myself. You can never please everyone and I'm OK with being a Marmite character."