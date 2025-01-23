Who left Love Island last night? Marcel Somerville and Olivia Hawkins are shown the villa door

Tom Morton
Tom Morton

Editor

23rd Jan 2025, 6:40am
The latest contestants have been dumped from the Love Island: All Stars villa - as the public decided they were the least compatible,

Marcel Somerville, 39, and Olivia Hawkins, 29, have been shown the door. Despite their early exit, Marcel told host Maya Jama: "I feel like we had a really good, compatible relationship."

Olivia also suggested that they'd grown closer than ever in recent days. The the actress and reality TV star said: "I feel the last two days we got so close."

Olivia Hawkins and Marcel Somerville have been given the boot from Love Island: All StarsOlivia Hawkins and Marcel Somerville have been given the boot from Love Island: All Stars
Olivia Hawkins and Marcel Somerville have been given the boot from Love Island: All Stars | Getty

Marcel - who used to be in the band Blazin’ Squad and starred on the third series of Love Island in 2017 - split from his wife Rebecca Vieira in 2024, and the music star subsequently jumped at the chance to return to the 'Love Island' villa.

He previously said: “I thought that I’d completed love and found my happily ever after – but the universe had a different plan. Somehow every time my life's at a crossroads, I've got the opportunity to do Love Island. So I thought, why not?"

Meanwhile, Olivia previously revealed what she learned from her first 'Love Island' experience.

She shared: "[I learned] not to worry too much about what people think, to be myself and not over-analyse every little detail. Just live life and have fun."

Olivia also suggested that she's been misunderstood by the public.

The TV star reflected: "People misinterpret my honesty and how real I am. I think I am just very honest and upfront - and people take it the wrong way. Maybe sometimes I do need to keep my opinions to myself, but I'm unapologetically myself. You can never please everyone and I'm OK with being a Marmite character."

