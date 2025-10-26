A celebrity has been voted off Strictly Come Dancing.

Strictly Come Dancing Week 5 was all about Icon’s Week. Viewers saw EastEnders star Balvinder Sopal perform as Beyoncé whilst Alex Kingston was Dolly Parton. As for Emmerdale’s Lewis Cope, he was country legend Johnny Cash.

Before Strictly Come Dancing Week 5 took place, the BBC show was hit by the shocking news that hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman have decided to leave the show. One Reddit user said: “Claudia has always had a family first attitude and restricts her working hours so now she's the established face of Traitors I'm not overly surprised that she's leaving.

“The pair said a long time ago that one would not leave without the other so Tess is just keeping her promise. She's always been something of a reluctant "star" so I wouldn't be surprised if she more or less retired and went back to writing. I know she doesn't look her age (56) but TV is notoriously short on opportunities for older women.”

In a joint statement, Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman said: "We have loved working as a duo and hosting Strictly has been an absolute dream. We were always going to leave together and now feels like the right time.

Judges (left-right) Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke | Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire

The pair also said: "We will have the greatest rest of this amazing series and we just want to say an enormous thank you to the BBC and to every single person who works on the show."

Tess Daly said: After 21 unforgettable years, the time has come to say goodbye to Strictly Come Dancing.

“It’s hard to put into words what this show has meant to me, so here goes…

“Strictly has been more than just a television programme. It’s felt like having a third child, a second family, and a huge part of my life since that very first show back in 2004. I knew then that it was something special, but I could never have imagined the magic it would bring.

"Strictly has always been about joy, celebration and bringing people together - and I'm so proud to have played a small part in something that continues to mean so much to so many.

“From that very first aries, I had the great honour of standing alongside the incomparable Sir Bruce Forsyth.”

Now back to Strictly Come Dancing Icon’s Week and fans' reactions to the bottom two and one fan claimed that it all “smells of a fix.” The results were actually decided and filmed last night (Saturday October 25), shortly after the main live show had been broadcast on BBC One and also not long after the public vote closed. But, the results shown won’t be broadcast until this evening (Sunday October 26).

However, there’s a dedicated Strictly Spoiler website, where the results are already published early. So, fans don’t have to wait to find out if they don’t want to. On the website it states: “Our Strictly Icons are all hoping to make it to next week’s Halloween Special but before that there was one last dance off to navigate. And whilst the BBC might like you to wait an additional hour this weekend to learn the results I have the info you all crave