A special celebrity episode of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? will ahead of this year’s Soccer Aid match to raise money for Unicef

Host Jeremy Clarkson will be joined by two celebrities in a special episode of general knowledge quiz Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

The famous pair will compete seperately on the show as they are asked increasingly difficult multiple choice quiz questions, with each right answer banking more money for charity.

The celebrities will skip the fastest finger first round as they are guaranteed a spot on the hot seat.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? for Soccer Aid

To win the top prize of £1 million, each contestant must correctly answer 12 questions without making a single mistake, although they have four lifelines to help them - Ask the Audience, 50-50, Phone a Friend, and Ask the Host.

The celebrities will have to stay calm and collected if they are to win big money for Soccer Aid.

Who are the celebrity contestants?

Clarkson will be joined by two well-known comedians who will be hoping to leave laughing after winning a million for charity.

Eddie Izzard

Eddie Izzard is a stand-up comedian, actor, and social activist and has been involved in the British comedy scene since the 1980s.

She has several acting credits to her name, and has played Harry Sutton in the Netflix crime drama Stay Close, Peter Solomon in Dan Brown adaptation The Lost Symbol, and Doctor Gideon in crime series Hannibal.

Izzard is also a prominent Labour Party activist and donor, and was briefly a member of the National Executive Committee.

She identifies as genderfluid and in 2020 she requested that the pronouns ‘she’/’her’ be used when referring to her.

Eddie Izzard

Omid Djalili

Omid Djalili is a comedian, actor, and writer who has performed at comedy venues all over the world.

His major film roles include playing a slave trader in Gladiator, Gad Hassan in The Mummy, Askay in Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, and Mr. Safir in Sex and the City 2.

Djalili has appeared as a guest on several comedy panel and quiz shows including Have I Got News For You, Would I Lie To You?, Never Mind the Buzzcocks, The Chase, and The Wheel.

He has released three stand-up specials, No Agenda: Live at the London Palladium, Live in London, and Tour of Duty.

Omid Djalili

What is Soccer Aid?

Soccer Aid is an annual charity event which raises money for Unicef UK, an organisation that works to improve child welfare across the world.

The main event in the Soccer Aid calendar is a football match between England and the rest of the world, with each team being made up of celebrities and former professional players.

Singer Robbie Williams and entertainer Jonathan Wilkes founded Soccer Aid in 2006, and since then, it has raised over £36 million for Unicef.

ITV are airing a series of celebrity specials of the channel’s most popular shows ahead of the Soccer Aid match on Sunday 12 June.

The Chase, Tenable, and Tipping Point, will join Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? in having all-star contestants in the lead-up to the match.

Former Top Gear presenter, Jeremy Clarkson, who took over as host of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire from Chris Tarrant in 2018, will also host the celebrity special.

When is Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? for Soccer Aid on TV?