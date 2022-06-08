A special celebrity episode of The Chase will air this week ahead of the Soccer Aid match to raise money for Unicef

Bradley Walsh and an as yet unknown Chaser will be joined by four celebrities in a special episode of quiz show The Chase.

The famous faces will have to impress individually and as a team in order to win their cash builders and the final chase.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands of pounds will be up for grabs as they answer questions on the clock and hope to beat the Chaser.

The Chase for Soccer Aid

What is Soccer Aid?

Soccer Aid is a charitable event which takes place every year to raise money for Unicef UK, an organisation that seeks to improve the welfare of children internationally.

The main event in Soccer Aid is a friendly football match between England and the rest of the world, with celebrities and former professional football players making up the teams.

Since it was founded by Robbie Williams and Jonathan Wilkes in 2006, Soccer Aid has raised more than £36 million for Unicef.

Ahead of the Soccer Aid match on Sunday 12 June, ITV are airing a series of celebrity versions of the channel’s popular shows.

Tenable, Tipping Point, and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire will join The Chase in having an all-star roster in the lead-up to Sunday’s match.

As always Bradley Walsh, who had a brief football career in the 1980s before an injury pushed him into show business instead, will host the quiz.

Who are The Chase contestants?

Three of the celebrity contestants preparing to take on a Chaser and win even more money for Unicef all come from the football world.

Lianne Sanderson

Lianne is a footballer who currently plays for teams including Arsenal, Chelsea and Juventus.

She signed for Arsenal when she was just nine years old, joining their youth programme and began her senior career with the team in 2003, playing as a forward.

She has 50 caps for the England women’s national team and played in the 2007 World Cup in China and the 2015 World Cup in Canada.

Lianne Sanderson

Dion Dublin

Dion is a former professional footballer whose senior career spanned from 1988-2008.

He played as a centre-forward and centre-back, beginning his career at Norwich City, before playing for Cambridge, Manchester United, Coventry, Leicester, and Celtic.

He made four international appearances, though was excluded from the 1998 World Cup. Since hanging up his boots he has become a pundit for BBC Sport.

Dion Dublin and Bradley Walsh

David James

David was a professional goalkeeper whose career began at Watford in 1988 where he put in 89 appearances over four years.

Over his career he played for clubs including Liverpool, Aston Vill, Manchester City, West Ham, and Portsmouth.

He made 53 international appearances including three at the 2010 World Cup, in two of which he kept a clean sheet.

David James

Shaun Williamson

Shaun is a bit of an odd one out in this quartet, having never played professional football - he is famous for playing Barry in EastEnders and more recently for his Barrioke gigs.

And while not a footballer himself, Shaun is a Fulham supporter - one of the few clubs that none of his teammates have played for.

Shaun will also be recogniseable for his role in comedy series Extras alongside Ricky Gervais where he played a fictional version of himself.

Shaun Williamson

When is The Chase for Soccer Aid on TV?