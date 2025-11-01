Big Brother fans were left fuming last night after two fans=favourite housemate were evicted during a brutal double elimination.

The ITV reality show hosted its live Halloween eviction on Friday, October 31, with two out of the three nominated housemates set to be given the chop.

Farida, Richard and Zelah all found themselves at risk of eviction after being nominated by their fellow housemates. The face-to-face nominations earlier in the week actually saw Farida, Richard, and Tate put up for nominations but Caroline used her save and replace power to replace Tate with Zelah, despite Zelah receiving zero nominations from his fellow housemates.

The moment caused controversy amongst fans, some of whom were angered by only three housemates being up for eviction during a double eviction week, as well as Zelah’s inclusion despite not being nominated by a single housemate

During last night’s lively eviction, it was revealed that Farida and Zelah had become the latest housemates to be given the boot.

Farida and Zelah were evicted from Big Brother last night. | ITV

Richard survives the public vote, with members of the audience cheering in support of the 60-year-old. It came as he has been on the receiving end of Caroline’s frustration, with Caroline labelling him the “antichrist”, “boring” and “two-faced”. Fans also loudly chanted ‘get Caroline out’, almosting drowning out hosts AJ and Will as they spoke to the house during the live eviction.

Big Brother fans flooded social media with their thoughts after the shocking eviction. One angry viewer said: “Can I say how angry I am that Zelah has become collateral for Caroline. He could have made it top 3. Now because of her vile ways, the public has backed Richard (rightly so). And sadly this being a double eviction has meant it’s goodbye for Zelah. I’m honestly fuming.”

Another fan added: “The way 90% of the housemates should have gone before Zelah and Farida…”

To see the fallout of the shocking double eviction, tune into the next episode of Big Brother at 9pm on Sunday, November 2 on ITV2 and ITVX. You can catch up on the series so far on ITVX.