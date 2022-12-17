The winner of the Glitterball trophy has been revealed

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal in rehearsals for the first show of Strictly Come Dancing 2022. Tonight, the couple will dance in the show's final with his home village of Kilchoan on the Ardnamurchan Peninsula gathering to support their friend and neighbour. PIC:Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire.

After 13 long weeks, the winner of Strictly Come Dancing has been confirmed after a spectacular grand finale.

The 20th series of the hit BBC programme came to a dazzling solution as the four remaining celebrities and their partners left it all on the dance floor. Hamza Yassin was crowned champion for 2022 and lifted the glitterball trophy on Saturday (17 December).

The public once again had the deciding say on the result and backed Hamza along with their dance partner Jowita Przystal . Strictly’s judging panel of Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and head judge Shirley Ballas simply offered their feedback and scores as guidance on each of the performances.

All four of the celebrities in the final performed three routines throughout the night. They all performed a routine chosen by the judges, their own favourite dance and finally a show dance.

Strictly Come Dancing’s final is available to watch on BBC iPlayer on catch-up. Here is the full list of results:

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal - 1st

The winner of Strictly Come Dancing was the favourite Hamza Yassin, who danced alongside Jowita Pryzstal. He had been the bookies choice heading into the final.

Yassin, 32, who topped the leaderboard with Przystal in the live semi-final on Sunday (11 December), performed a trio of dances on his way to lifting the glitterball trophy, featuring a judges’ pick routine of the salsa to Ecuador by Sash! featuring Rodriguez. He also performed his and Przystal’s couple’s choice to Jerusalema Remix by Master KG featuring Burna Boy and Nomcebo Zikode, as well as a show dance to Let’s Face The Music And Dance by Irving Berlin.

How did Hamza react to winning?

An emotional Yassin said: “It’s hard to describe how I feel…Jovita you are an angel disguised as a human being.” Przystal said he came into the show with “pigeon toes” and she was honoured to help him win.

Yassin faced a tough final with Przystal as they were criticised for mistakes in their second dance, Let’s Face The Music And Dance by Irving Berlin. He was tearful as head judge Shirley Ballas said: “Well it was the first time…I saw a little panic, it went wrong… What I applaud is you were able to hit that high lift in the end.”

But he recovered in his final dance of couple’s choice to Jerusalema Remix by Master KG featuring Burna Boy and Nomcebo Zikode, and received a standing ovation from Ballas. Anton Du Beke said: “I get really emotional watching you dance because it’s like the clouds part when you come onto the floor and the sun comes out. You bring a smile to everyone’s face.”

Yassin also earned his first perfect score on his last dance of the competition.

Throughout the latest series of Strictly he became a firm favourite with the public and judges, topping the leaderboard multiple times with professional partner Jowita Przystal. Yassin previously said that the effort required for the high intensity dance routines was similar to his extreme wildlife filming in remote locations.

“The similarities are the amount of effort that we’re putting in, we’re putting more time and effort in the dances,” he said.

“And it’s exactly the same when it comes to wildlife. Most of the time when it comes to wildlife it’s sunrise-to-sunset and if you’re up near the poles at the right time of the year, it can be a long day for you at that particular time.”

