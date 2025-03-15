Britain’s Got Talent fans are being warned that there will be no new episode to watch this week.

The ITV talent show returned to screens for its 18th series last month. Fans of the show have already been wowed by acts, from singer to impressionist, to mind-bending illusionists and stomach-turning daredevils.

However, viewers are being warned that they will not be able to watch a new episode this weekend. There will be no new episode of Britain’s Got Talent or The 1% Club on Saturday, March 15.

Britain's Got Talent viewers are being warned that they will not be able to watch a new episode this weekend. | ITV

This is because ITV is carrying live coverage of the Six Nations tournament, specifically the final match of the tournament between France and Scotland. Coverage of the match begins at 7.15pm, which means it cuts into the usual time slot for Britain’s Got Talent, and should end at 10.35pm.

Britain’s Got Talent will return to screens on Saturday, March 22. Fans were given a sneak peak of what to expect in the upcoming episode, with more talent and more buzzers on the way.

New guest judge KSI has impressed viewers since joining the show, covering for Bruno Tonioli for some auditions. Joining the show, the YouTuber said: “I watched the likes of Susan Boyle and Diversity, so for me, being a guest judge was mind-blowing. And then what really hit me was when I saw my name at the top and just the big X. I was like, oh my god. I’m actually here. What the hell? Like this is ridiculous.

“So the whole situation, the whole moment, was fantastic, and my parents were buzzing. They can’t wait to watch. Even my friends are actually going to watch Britain’s Got Talent. There’s a lot of sick moments. There’s one moment which I know is going to come out and it’s going to go viral, and I’m going to hate it, but it’s very good.”