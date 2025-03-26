Loose Women fans will have to wait a little longer for the next episode of the ITV daytime show.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lunchtime magazine show has been pulled from schedules on Wednesday, March 26. Ruth Langsford broke the news to viewers on Tuesday’s show.

At the end of the episode, she said: “We've got to go unfortunately! We'd love to stay for the afternoon... We're not here tomorrow either because of the spring statement.

“I'm sure you're all looking forward to that!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loose Women viewers are being warned that the show will be airing on Wednesday afternoon | ITV

ITV will be carrying live coverage of Chancellor Rachel Reeves’s Spring budget. The politics show will air at 12.15pm and is set to last until 1.50pm as Reeves make her Spring Statement, which is expected to include announcements around major cuts to the benefit system, including the PIP scheme.

This Morning, which airs in the ITV1 slot before Loose Women, will also be affected, with the episode set to be 15 minutes shorter than normal. Both Loose Women and This Morning will return as normal on Thursday (march 27).

Langsford confirmed that Adolescence star Mark Stanley would be joining the panel on Thursday’s episode as the show returns to air.