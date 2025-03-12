Loose Women viewers are being warned that a huge shake-up in the ITV schedule means that the show will not be on television for the next week.

The flagship ITV magazine talk-show usually is pride of place on the broadcaster’s mid-morning to early afternoon slate, alongside favourites such as This Morning and Lorraine. However, there is a major change that will see the show take a short break.

Loose Women is currently being replaced by ITV’s coverage of Cheltenham Festival. The annual horse racing festival is taking place between March 11 and March 14, with live coverage airing everyday from 12.45pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Coverage of the world-famous Cheltenham Festival will air daily until 5pm. As a result, Loose Women will not be on air this week, with shows such as Lingo and Tipping Point also hooked from the schedule. Loose Women and the usual ITV schedule will return as normal on Monday, March 17.

It comes after the Loose Women panel celebrated star Coleen Nolan’s 60th birthday live on air during Monday’s show. Coleen was left in tears after being surprised by her co-stars and producers.

She arrived to the studio with a blindfold on and earphones in to make the celebrations an even bigger surprise, with her friends and family, including all three of her children, all in the audience for her big moment. Her brothers Brian and Tommy also presented Coleen with a bouquet of flowers on stage, and she was shown a video of messages from ITV stars such as Ruth Langsford, Jeff Brazier, Denise Welch, and Nadia Sawalha.

Speaking about her big milestone, Coleen said: “How do I feel? I feel great about turning 60. I believe that age is still a number.”