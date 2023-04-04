Warner Bros. Discovery is attempting to produce a new TV adaptation of the fantasy book series

Actor Rupert Grint, Actress Emma Watson, and Actor Daniele Radcliffe attend the Premiere of Harry Potter (Thos Robinson/Getty Images)

A Harry PotterTV series is reportedly in the works at HBO Max almost a decade after the original movies came out. The series is thought to be based on the bestselling book series by J. K. Rowling, and will follow each book one season at a time, according to Bloomberg. Rowling will be creatively involved in the series, but will not serve as sole creator or showrunner.

The series is still in early development, but it is expected to be a major event for HBO Max. The Harry Potter franchise is one of the most popular in the world, hence a TV series could be a huge success for the streaming service. This plan is part of HBO parent company Warner Bros. Discovery’s attempt to reboot some of its biggest brands. The original eight movies generated some $7.7 billion in the global box office.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans have already begun speculating how the Harry Potter TV series could be approached. One option suggested would be to simply adapt the books into a straight-forward TV series. This would be the most faithful approach to the source material, but it would also be the most limiting. As some of the books are quite long, it could be difficult to fit all of the story into a TV series. Another option would be to use the books as a jumping-off point for a new story. This would allow the writers to explore different aspects of the Wizarding World that were not covered in the books. It would also give them the freedom to create new characters and storylines.

What could new Harry Potter TV series show?

Whichever approach HBO Max takes, the Harry Potter TV series already has a huge fan base, and TV series could be a way to introduce new fans to the world of Harry Potter. Here are some potential storylines for the Harry Potter TV series:

A prequel series that follows the lives of Albus Dumbledore and Gellert Grindelwald before the events of the Harry Potter books.