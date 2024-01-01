The World’s Strongest Man 2023 final premieres in the UK on New Year’s Day on Channel 5

The World’s Strongest Man 2023 final was held at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina in April 2023, and aired on TV in the US from May-July, but UK fans of the show have had to endure a much longer wait.

The series has been airing on Channel 5 in the UK nightly from December 20 (excluding Christmas Eve and Christmas Day), and the final will finally land on the channel tonight.

TV presenters James Richardson, Michelle Ackerley and 2017 World’s Strongest Man Eddie Hall present coverage of the final which sees ten competitors pushed to their limits across six brutal challenges.

Who are the World’s Strongest Man 2023 finalists?

Competing in the WSM final are ten strongmen from all over the world. Representing the UK are Scottish brothers Tom and Luke Stoltman. Three Americans are in the final, Trey Mitchell, from Texas, former professional wrestler Evan Singleton, from Pennsylvania, and Brian Shaw, from Colorado.

Mitchell Hooper is the only Canadian in the 2023 final, Mathew Ragg represents New Zealand, and Jaco Schoonwinkel flies the flag for South Africa. Two Ukrainians, Oleksii Novikov and Pavlo Kordiyaka, are also in the final.

What are the challenges in the World’s Strongest Man final?

Event 1: Shield Carry - Carry a 190kg for as far as possible

Event 2: Deadlift - Complete as many deadlift repetitions of a 353kg weight in 60 seconds as possible

Event 3: Fingal's Fingers - Push over five columns weighing from 145kg–172kg in 60 seconds

Event 4: Max Dumbbell - Lift the heaviest dumbbell

Event 5: Bus Pull - Pull a 23,000kg bus 25 metres as fast as possible within a 60 second time limit

Event 6: Atlas Stones - Lift five stones weighing between 150kg–210kg in 60 seconds

Who won World’s Strongest Man 2023?

As the competition took place back in April, the winner of the 2023 challenge has been known for months, so for those hoping to avoid spoilers before they watch the show, don’t read ahead, as we reveal the full final results.

First Place: Mitchell Hooper, Canada (53.5)

Second Place: Tom Stoltman, United Kingdom (49)

Third Place: Oleksii Novikov, Ukraine (41)

Fourth Place: Trey Mitchell, United States (39.5)

Fifth Place: Evan Singleton, United States (39.5)

Sixth Place: Pavlo Kordiyaka, Ukraine (31.5)

Seventh Place: Brian Shaw, United States (27.5)

Eighth Place: Luke Stoltman, United Kingdom (21.5)

Ninth Place: Mathew Ragg, New Zealand (18.5)

Tenth Place: Jaco Schoonwinkel, South Africa (5.5)

What time is the World’s Strongest Man final 2023 on TV in the UK?