WWE NXT Results October 17 2023 | Melo wins Triple Threat to challenge for NXT Title at Halloween Havoc
Carmelo Hayes earns a rematch against Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship after winning a triple threat match on WWE NXT - full results
Carmelo Hayes punched his ticket to Week Two of Halloween Havoc by defeating Baron Corbin and Dijak in a pulse-pounding Triple Threat Match. All three Superstars left it all in the ring, but as has been the case many times over the past year, it was Hayes’ night as he hit Nothing But Net on Corbin and covered a downed Dijak to punch his ticket to Halloween Havoc and a chance to regain the NXT Championship from Ilja Dragunov.
Arianna Grace is officially back in the win column as she defeated Brinley Reece in the first round of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament. NXT’s resident beauty queen impressed in her first match on NXT since suffering an injury, defeating Reece thanks to a sneaky rake to the eyes and an impressive twisting slam.
Shotzi gave Kiana James a taste of her own medicine by defeating the brash businesswoman in a singles match. The host of Halloween Havoc used her innovative manoeuvres, some help from Roxanne Perez, and a top rope senton to earn the victory.
Lyra Valkyria proved her worth by defeating a very game Tegan Nox just a week before challenging Becky Lynch for the NXT Women’s Championship. As the back-and-forth action went on, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven appeared and distracted Nox long enough for Valkyria to strike Nox with a powerful kick to earn the win.
Martial arts expert Karmen Petrovic became the next Superstar to advance in the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament by defeating Jaida Parker in the first round. Both Petrovic and Parker proved that they belonged in an NXT ring, but the combat skills of the third-degree black belt proved to be the difference as she locked in a dynamic submission to advance in the tournament.
To kick off last night’s show, Andre Chase and Duke Hudson won the first-ever Bada Bing Bada Boom Battle Royal by outlasting nine other teams to punch their ticket to Halloween Havoc for an opportunity to win the NXT Tag Team Titles.
WWE NXT results for October 17 2023
- NXT Championship Number #1 Contendership: Carmelo Hayes def. Baron Corbin and Dijak
- Arianna Grace def. Brinley Reece
- Shotzi def. Kiana James
- Lyra Valkyria def. Tegan Nox
- Karmen Petrovic def. Jaida Parker
- Chase U wins Bada Bing Bada Boom Battle Royal
Where can I watch WWE NXT in the United Kingdom?
Those with a subscription to the WWE Network will be able to watch WWE NXT 24 hours after it has aired as part of your package to the platform. But for those who don't have the WWE Network, TNT Sports is the official home of the WWE on TV in the United Kingdom, with episodes of WWE NXT, WWE Raw and WWE Smackdown available to catch up on demand.