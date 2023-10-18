Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Carmelo Hayes punched his ticket to Week Two of Halloween Havoc by defeating Baron Corbin and Dijak in a pulse-pounding Triple Threat Match. All three Superstars left it all in the ring, but as has been the case many times over the past year, it was Hayes’ night as he hit Nothing But Net on Corbin and covered a downed Dijak to punch his ticket to Halloween Havoc and a chance to regain the NXT Championship from Ilja Dragunov.

Arianna Grace is officially back in the win column as she defeated Brinley Reece in the first round of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament. NXT’s resident beauty queen impressed in her first match on NXT since suffering an injury, defeating Reece thanks to a sneaky rake to the eyes and an impressive twisting slam.

Shotzi gave Kiana James a taste of her own medicine by defeating the brash businesswoman in a singles match. The host of Halloween Havoc used her innovative manoeuvres, some help from Roxanne Perez, and a top rope senton to earn the victory.

Lyra Valkyria proved her worth by defeating a very game Tegan Nox just a week before challenging Becky Lynch for the NXT Women’s Championship. As the back-and-forth action went on, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven appeared and distracted Nox long enough for Valkyria to strike Nox with a powerful kick to earn the win.

Martial arts expert Karmen Petrovic became the next Superstar to advance in the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament by defeating Jaida Parker in the first round. Both Petrovic and Parker proved that they belonged in an NXT ring, but the combat skills of the third-degree black belt proved to be the difference as she locked in a dynamic submission to advance in the tournament.

To kick off last night’s show, Andre Chase and Duke Hudson won the first-ever Bada Bing Bada Boom Battle Royal by outlasting nine other teams to punch their ticket to Halloween Havoc for an opportunity to win the NXT Tag Team Titles.

WWE NXT results for October 17 2023

NXT Championship Number #1 Contendership: Carmelo Hayes def. Baron Corbin and Dijak

Arianna Grace def. Brinley Reece

Shotzi def. Kiana James

Lyra Valkyria def. Tegan Nox

Karmen Petrovic def. Jaida Parker

Chase U wins Bada Bing Bada Boom Battle Royal

Where can I watch WWE NXT in the United Kingdom?

