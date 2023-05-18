To All the Boys I've Loved Before star Anna Cathcart returns in Netflix original spin-off series XO, Kitty

XO, Kitty is a new Netflix original series and a spin-off of the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before film trilogy, which were released between 2018 and 2021. The films, and the series are based on Jenny Han’s young adult book series of the same name.

The new series follows Kitty, the young sister of To All the Boys main character Lara Jean, as she embarks on a whirlwind romance of her own. Kitty travels halfway across the world, leaving her Oregon home behind to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend in Seoul, South Korea.

With Kitty now working on her own relationship, rather than masterminding her big sister’s love life, she learns that it’s much harder when her own feelings are involved.

Xo, Kitty is aggressively Gen Z, with each episode titled with an abbreviation (WTF, TGIF, TBH, etc.) - it has also been categorized by Netflix as ‘swoonworthy’, whatever that means.

The series is Netflix’s first original show spin-off from one of the company’s own films and is likely to prove very popular - around 80 million people watched the first film when it landed on the platform, making it one of the site's most viewed originals.

Who is in the cast of XO, Kitty?

Anna Cathcart, who played Kitty Covey in the To All the Boys movies reprises her role for the series spin-off. She has previously starred as Agent Olympia in the childrens’ adventure comedy series Odd Squad.

Other XO, Kitty cast members include:

Anthony Keyvan as Q

Minyeong Choi as Dae

Jocelyn Shelfo as Madison

Théo Augier Bonaventure as Florian

Ivan Melgares as Iguana Kid

Although the series is a spin-off of the To All the Boys romcom trilogy, it does not feature Lana Condor or Noah Centineo, who starred in the films.

Where was XO, Kitty filmed?

The series was filmed on location in Seoul, South Korea’s capital city, and Incheon, about 40 miles south west of the capital.

The Ssamzigil shopping mall, and Gyeongbok Palace, a royal residence built in the late 14th century feature in the series. Incheon airport appears in the first episode of the series.

The third film in the To All the Boys series, Always and Forever, was also partly filmed in Seoul, whilst the scenes set in Oregon were actually shot in Vancouver, Canada.

When is the release date of XO, Kitty?

The 10-part series was released on Netflix on Thursday 18 May - all 10 episodes are 30 minutes long and are available to watch now. The To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before film trilogy is also available to watch on Netflix now.

Is there a trailer for XO, Kitty?