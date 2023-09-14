Taylor Swift: US newspaper chain Gannett wants Taylor Swift & Beyoncé reporters - how many VMAs does Taylor Swift have?
If you’re a devoted fan of either Taylor Swift and/or Beyoncé - you’re in luck as the largest newspaper chain in the US wants reporters for both of the stars
The largest newspaper chain in the United States, Gannett, has posted two very enticing job offers that are sure to have people applying in the thousands, as they are looking for a Taylor Swift reporter and a Beyoncé reporter.
The media firm owns 200 papers in the States, and is hiring two journalists to report solely on the popstars - arguably two of the biggest female performers of all time - through its brands USA Today and The Tennessean.
According to the job listing, those interested in the Swift role should be "an energetic writer, photographer and social media pro who can quench an undeniable thirst for all things Taylor Swift with a steady stream of content across multiple platforms".
This comes as Taylor Swift has blown the world away on her Era’s tour, winning multiple awards and smashing records along the way. The job entails identifying why the Cruel Summer singer’s influence is ever-expanding, analysis of the Swiftie fan base.
If you’re interested in the Beyoncé role, the reporter should be proficient with text and video and must be able to capture the record-breaking Grammy recipient’s impact on society.
The brand is clearly looking for someone very experienced in the field, with both jobs requiring five years of experience, with the ability to travel across the world. The jobs also provide a salary range of $21.63 to $50.87 (£17.31 to £40.71) per hour.
This comes after Taylor Swift tied the record for most VMA wins in one night. She has now won 23 VMAs, the second most overall wins after Beyoncé. Swift won almost every single category she was nominated for, including video, song, album and artist of the year.