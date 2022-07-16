The event includes 10 giant chess sets for people to play on and 100s of chess tables for people to play with each other

ChessFest is set to return this July, but when will the chess event take place and what are the opening times?

Here’s what you need to know.

What is ChessFest?

The UK’s largest one-day chess event is aimed at anyone who loves or wants to learn chess and is completely free.

This year’s event will mark the 50th anniversary of the 1972 World Chess Championship match between Bobby Fischer and Boris Spassky.

There will once again be a living chess set, where 32 professional actors take on the role of the chess pieces.

Visitors can watch as they reenact Garry Kasparov’s win over his silicon nemesis, Deep Blue.

The actors will also perform game three from the 1972 World Chess Championship, which was Fischer’s first win of the match.

There will also be commentary of both games from a top UK Grandmaster.

When will it take place?

The event will take place on Sunday 17 July between 11am-6pm at Trafalgar Square, London.

Are the chess lessons free?

The event includes free chess lessons for children and adults from professional chess teachers and top UK players.

In total, there are 10 giant chess sets for people to play on and 100s of chess tables for people to play with each other.

There will be the opportunity to challenge a Grandmaster at speed chess, take part in a Blindfold Chess exhibition, and there will also be a giant screen broadcasting all the action from the square, as well as online games between players in London and the sister event in Liverpool.

Can I volunteer?

Chess in Schools and Communities are looking for volunteers to assist at ChessFest, with tasks including setting up in the square and packing up, setting up chess sets, supervising play on the giant chess sets, matching members of the public to play, and even playing a few games against members of the public.

Volunteers must be aged over 18.

The event organisers can offer travel expenses for those within the M25, lunch and refreshments, as well as a staff ChessFest t-shirt.

If you would like to find out more, you can contact them via their contact page or call 020 7935 3445 (office hours only).