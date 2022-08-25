Results will be available from 8am, with each school having a set time that students can come and collect their grades

The wait for this year’s GCSE results is finally over, with thousands of students across the UK finding out their results today (25 August).

The GCSE exams in 2022 were the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic that traditional in person tests were held.

Results will be available to collect from schools, but what if your child is unable to collect them in person, can a parent do this on their behalf, or will their results be sent to your home?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Students react after opening their GCSE exam results on GCSE results day at the City of London Academy, Hackney (Pic: Getty Images)

When is GCSE results day?

GCSE results day takes place on Thursday 25 August, 2022.

Results will be available from 8am, with each school having a set time that students can come and collect their grades.

There was a concern that student results could be delayed this year, after the AQA exam board announced they will be taking part in strike action in protest against pay, however no delays have happened.

How are GCSE results graded?

The graded system for GCSE results changed in England in 2017.

In Wales and Northern Ireland it remains the previous A* to G system.

Grading in England was instead changed to a numerical system rated between one to nine, with nine being the highest.

The new grading system was designed to give more variety at the top end of grades and recognise outstanding performance.

There are now two pass marks: a grade four which is a standard pass and a grade five which is a strong pass.

The lowest grade that students must achieve to pass English and Maths is a grade four, if a student scores lower than a four they may need to retake these exams to access further education.

Can parents go to GCSE results day?

Parents can go to GCSE results day with their child, but it’s important to confirm first who they want to be with when they open their results.

Some may want to open them by themselves, with their friends or with their family.

Parents can collect results on behalf of their child if this has already been arranged with the school (Pic: Getty Images)

Can a parent pick up their child’s GCSE results?

If the student is unable to collect their GCSE results in person, they can opt for a close relative or their next of kin to collect them on their behalf.

This has to be first pre-approved by the school, with the parent signing a consent form prior to results day.

If it has not been arranged with the school and no consent form is provided, parents cannot collect the grades.

Each school has their own individual policy, so it’s important to confirm what rules apply prior.

Do grades get sent home?

Each school has their own system for providing students with their results, however generally GCSE grades will only get posted to your home if you do not collect them in person.

If a student does not collect their results on the day, then they will be posted to their home address, which can take time.

It’s important that students receive their results as soon as possible so they can make a plan for September and confirm a place for sixth form, college or an apprenticeship.

If you are unable to accept your grades in school on results day you can arrange to have your results emailed to you, or they may be available to read via your school portal.

Alternatively you can have a relative or your next of kin accept the results on your behalf, which has to be arranged with your school beforehand.