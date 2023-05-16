Students across the UK are set to face their GCSE and A Level examinations

Pupils across the UK are preparing for a nerve-wracking period in their academic life as the GCSE and A Level exam season gets underway.

The GCSE exams play a very important role for students across the UK as they make the transition from a school pupil to a young adult. While they also play a huge role in allowing students to progress to the next stage of their life whether it’s six form, college or an apprenticeship.

A Level exams also play an essential role for pupils as they look to gain the adequate qualifications - which allow them to go into further education at university or gain vital employability skills.

Many adults can relate to the nerves that students are experiencing at this moment in time and no matter how much revision or preparation you do there is always a sense of anxiousness when approaching the exam hall.

Many parents, friends, teachers and family members will want to give support to those going through their exams in the coming weeks and months. With that in mind we have come up with some of the best good luck messages for those taking their exams.

What are the best good luck messages for pupils?

Words of encouragement

“A lot of people would like to move mountains, but few often are willing to practise on small hills. Congratulations on completing the first stage of your future career!”

“Success is connected with action. Successful people keep moving. You can make mistakes, but don’t quit! I wish you happy beginnings to the start of a new chapter in your life.”

“ConGRADulations.”

“You are capable of more than you know.”

“Regardless of your results, I am proud of you. Just go out there and try your best.”

“Don’t stress, just do your best.”

Famous quotes