Pupils across the UK are preparing for a nerve-wracking period in their academic life as the GCSE and A Level exam season gets underway.
The GCSE exams play a very important role for students across the UK as they make the transition from a school pupil to a young adult. While they also play a huge role in allowing students to progress to the next stage of their life whether it’s six form, college or an apprenticeship.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A Level exams also play an essential role for pupils as they look to gain the adequate qualifications - which allow them to go into further education at university or gain vital employability skills.
Many adults can relate to the nerves that students are experiencing at this moment in time and no matter how much revision or preparation you do there is always a sense of anxiousness when approaching the exam hall.
Many parents, friends, teachers and family members will want to give support to those going through their exams in the coming weeks and months. With that in mind we have come up with some of the best good luck messages for those taking their exams.
What are the best good luck messages for pupils?
Words of encouragement
- “A lot of people would like to move mountains, but few often are willing to practise on small hills. Congratulations on completing the first stage of your future career!”
- “Success is connected with action. Successful people keep moving. You can make mistakes, but don’t quit! I wish you happy beginnings to the start of a new chapter in your life.”
- “ConGRADulations.”
- “You are capable of more than you know.”
- “Regardless of your results, I am proud of you. Just go out there and try your best.”
- “Don’t stress, just do your best.”
Famous quotes
- Muhammad Ali: “What you're thinking is what you're becoming.”
- Venus Williams: “Believe in yourself, even if you don’t pretend that you do and at some point you will.”
- Ted Lasso: “As the man once said, the harder you work, the luckier you get.”
- Nelson Mandela: “It always seems impossible until it is done.”
- Winston Churchill: “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.”
- Stephen Hawking: “However difficult life may seem, there is always something you can do and succeed at.”
- Albert Einstein: “Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will spend its whole life believing that it is stupid.”
- Jeremy Clarkson: “If the teachers didn’t give you the A level results you were hoping for, don’t worry. I got a C and 2Us and I’ve ended up happy, with loads of friends and a Bentley.”