Students across the country have been collecting their GCSE grades

Teenagers have been receiving their GCSE results for 2022 this morning.

It is the first year that exams have been sat since 2019 - with the previous two years being cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A new grading system has also been introduced in recent years, replacing the old A to F marks with numerical values instead.

If you were wondering what exactly a grade 3 is and if it is a pass.

Here is all you need to know:

How were GCSE grades determined in 2022?

Students were able to sit GCSE exams this year - for the first time since 2019.

The grades are based on formal exams and coursework.

Kath Thomas, interim chief executive officer ofJoint Council for Qualifications, congratulated students getting their results “after lots of hard work and all the challenges of the pandemic”.

She said: “We’re pleased that exams are back, as they’re the fairest way to assess students and give everyone the chance to show what they know.

“This is the first time in three years that results have been based on formal exams and coursework, so it’s a welcome step back towards normality.

“These results will help them progress to the next stage of their education and make some important decisions about their future.

“As planned – and as with last week’s A-level results, these results are higher than the last set of summer exams in 2019, but lower than last year’s teacher-assessed grades.”

What do the numerical grades mean?

The Government changed the GCSE grading system ahead of the 2017 exams, changing it from the lettered grades such as A*, A and B, to the numerical system.

In the numerical system, 9 is the highest grade available and 1 is the lowest.

This is how the numerical grading system works out compared to the previous letter grading:

- 9 = High A* grade - 8 = Lower A* or high A- 7 = Lower A grade- 6 = High B grade- 5 = Lower B or high C- 4 = Lower C grade- 3 = D or high E grade- 2 = Lower E or high F grade- 1 = Lower F or G grade- U remains the same

What is a pass?

The AQA explains that a 4 is considered a “standard pass” and that a 5 is a “strong pass”, and respectively work out to a high C and low B in the old grading system.

“Grade 4 remains the level that students must achieve without needing to resit English and Maths post-16,” the AQA says.

How can I appeal my grade?

While some students may be overjoyed by their GCSE results, it’s inevitable that others might be disappointed with what they have received.

If you think your grade is wrong, you should first speak to your school or college and request a centre review. This is an internal review by a school or college so they can check for any errors.

If a student still thinks their grade is incorrect after their school or college has checked it, they can ask their school or college to appeal to the exam board.

You should be aware that following your appeal, your grades could be changed to higher or lower than what you originally had.

The final route of appeal you can take is through Ofqual’s Exam Procedures Review Service (EPRS).

To apply to EPRS, you must email the public enquiries team at [email protected] with the subject line “EPRS application”.

In your email, you must state:

- The qualification you want Ofqual to look at (e.g A Level, GCSE etc) - The name and address of the school, college or other centre which decided your teacher assessed grades- The name of the exam board- The date of the letter from the exam board with your final appeal decision

From here, the EPRS will consider whether your case can be looked at - if not, you will be given advice for what you can do instead.