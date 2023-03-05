Parents were also sent grades of students sitting A-level exams in another alleged data breach

The headteacher of one of Britain’s top performing grammar schools has left her role after parents were sent a list of teachers going on strike.

Charlotte Jordan, 45, has left King Edward VI Five Ways Grammar school in Birmingham just months after another alleged data breach involving A-Level results. She had been headmistress for just 18 months at the prestigious school, which is consistently ranked one of the best in the country.

A probe into the data breach was launched early last month after the blunder came to light. The school said it was conducting its own investigation into the incident, which had also been passed on to The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO).

The 140-year-old institution would not confirm on Friday (3 March) whether Mrs Jordan had been sacked or resigned.

What has the school said?

In a statement they said: “Mrs Charlotte Jordan will be leaving her role as Headmistress of King Edward VI Five Ways School on Tuesday 28 February 2023. The school’s Governing Body has communicated this news to staff, parents, and pupils at Five Ways.

“We thank Charlotte for her leadership and contribution to the school and the wider Foundation. We have appointed an experienced Interim Headteacher, who until recently was leading a Foundation school, to see the school through the next few months until permanent arrangements are made.

“The Academy Trust’s investigation into the data breach at King Edward VI Five Ways School related to industrial action earlier this month is ongoing. The Information Commissioner’s Office has been informed of the breach, and we are investigating the breach in line with the ICO’s timescales.”

School had previously accidentally emailed A-Level results to parents

Parents were previously told there had been a data breach centering around claims the school had emailed out names of some teachers planning on striking. It comes just months after parents also reportedly received an email, which contained A-Level grades for students who sat their exams last summer.

GV of King Edward VI Five Ways School, Bartley Green, Birmingham. Picture: SWNS

In a letter sent to parents, the school said: “I am writing to inform you that Mrs Charlotte Jordan will be leaving her role as Headmistress of King Edward VI Five Ways School on 28 February 2023. On behalf of the Governing Body, I thank Charlotte for her leadership and contribution to Five Ways, as Headmistress since 2021 and before that as Deputy Head from 2019.

“We wish her the very best for the future. At this time of change, I would like to offer some reassurance regarding the school’s leadership. We have appointed Linda Johnson, as Interim Headteacher to see the school through the next few months until permanent arrangements can be made.

“...we will be in a position to further update you on plans for more permanent arrangements in the summer term. We will be communicating this news to students in due course.”

A spokeswoman for the ICO said: “People have the right to expect that organisations will handle their personal information securely and responsibly. If an individual has concerns about how their data has been handled, they should raise it with the organisation first, then report them to us if they are not satisfied with the response.

“King Edward VI Foundation and Academy Trust has made us aware of an incident and we are assessing the information provided.”

At the time of her appointment, Mrs Jordan said: “It is an absolute honour and privilege to become the next Headteacher of King Edwards VI Five Ways. Having been appointed Deputy Head in September 2019, it was immediately clear to me just how strong the community spirit is at Five Ways.

“This is no more evident than in the way all members of our community, from students, teachers, associate staff, parents and governors have all pulled together through the testing times we have all faced during the last twelve months. It is this strong sense of community that I want to continue and build on during my tenure as Headteacher of this inspiring school.”