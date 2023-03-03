Scottish school strikes have been suspended by the EIS after the union recommended that its members accept the newest pay offer.
Unions were offered a new pay offer from local council body Cosla and the Scottish government. The offer includes teachers receiving a 7% rise backdated to April 2022, as well as a further 5% at the start of this financial year, and a 2% increase in January 2023.
Union members began their industrial action on 28 February, with teachers also striking on 1 March. It comes after EIS members staged a walkout in November 2022, which was the biggest Scottish education strike in decades.
Strikes in Scotland’s education sector is the latest in the long line of strikes facing the UK. Rail staff, Royal Mail staff, ambulance staff and nurses are all set to walk out amid pay, jobs and conditions disputes with their employers as sky-high inflation puts pressure on wages.
But what council areas could be affected by these latest strikes? Here’s everything you need to know.
When could schools be closed?
If members go against the union recommendation, rolling EIS strikes will also take place across council areas in March and April. There will be strike days affecting primary and secondary schools separately, while other days will see all schools closed at the same time. You can find dates per council areas in the list below:
Aberdeen City
- All schools - 27 March
- Primaries only - 24 March
- Secondaries only - 28 March
Aberdeenshire
- All schools - 23 March
- Primaries only - 22 March
- Secondaries only - 24 March
Angus
- All schools - 14 March
- Primaries only - 15 March
- Secondaries only - 13 March
Argyll and Bute
- All schools - 20 March
- Primaries only - 17 March
- Secondaries only - 21 March
Clackmannanshire
- All schools - 27 March
- Primaries only - 24 March
- Secondaries only - 28 March
Dumfries and Galloway
- All schools - 30 March
- Primaries only - 29 March
- Secondaries only - 31 March
Dundee
- All schools - 20 March
- Primaries only - 17 March
- Secondaries only - 21 March
East Ayrshire
- All schools - 15 March
- Primaries only - 16 March
- Secondaries only - 14 March
East Dunbartonshire
- All schools - 19 April
- Primaries only - 18 April
- Secondaries only - 20 April
East Lothian
- All schools - 17 March
- Primaries only - 15 March
- Secondaries only - 16 March
East Renfrewshire
- All schools - 30 March
- Primaries only - 29 March
- Secondaries only - 31 March
Edinburgh
- All schools - 17 March
- Primaries only - 16 March
- Secondaries only - 20 March
Falkirk
- All schools - 21 March
- Primaries only - 20 march
- Secondaries only - 22 March
Fife
- All schools - 17 April
- Primaries only - 19 April
- Secondaries only - 18 April
Glasgow
- All schools - 20 April
- Primaries only - 21 April
- Secondaries only - 19 April
Highlands
- All schools - 15 March
- Primaries only - 16 March
- Secondaries only - 14 March
Inverclyde
- All schools - 19 April
- Primaries only - 18 April
- Secondaries only - 20 April
Midlothian
- All schools - 28 March
- Primaries only - 27 March
- Secondaries only - 29 March
Moray
- All schools - 18 April
- Primaries only - 17 April
- Secondaries only - 19 April
North Ayrshire
- All schools - 16 March
- Primaries only - 15 March
- Secondaries only - 17 March
North Lanarkshire
- All schools - 28 March
- Primaries only - 27 March
- Secondaries only - 29 March
Orkney
- All schools - 22 March
- Primaries only - 21 March
- Secondaries only - 23 March
Perth and Kinross
- All schools - 20 April
- Primaries only - 21 April
- Secondaries only - 19 April
Renfrewshire
- All schools - 21 March
- Primaries only - 20 March
- Secondaries only - 22 March
Shetland
- All schools - 24 March
- Primaries only - 23 March
- Secondaries only - 27 March
South Ayrshire
- All schools - 17 March
- Primaries only - 20 March
- Secondaries only - 16 March
South Lanarkshire
- All schools - 29 March
- Primaries only - 28 March
- Secondaries only - 30 March
Stirling
- All schools - 23 March
- Primaries only - 22 March
- Secondaries only - 24 March
Scottish Borders
- All schools - 22 March
- Primaries only - 21 March
- Secondaries only - 23 March
West Dunbartonshire
- All schools - 14 March
- Primaries only - 13 March
- Secondaries only - 15 March
West Lothian
- All schools - 24 March
- Primaries only - 23 March
- Secondaries only - 27 March
Western Isles
- All schools - 29 March
- Primaries only - 28 March
- Secondaries only - 30 March