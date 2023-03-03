The EIS has suspended all upcoming strikes action and recommended that its members accept a new pay offer

Scottish school strikes have been suspended by the EIS after the union recommended that its members accept the newest pay offer.

Unions were offered a new pay offer from local council body Cosla and the Scottish government. The offer includes teachers receiving a 7% rise backdated to April 2022, as well as a further 5% at the start of this financial year, and a 2% increase in January 2023.

Union members began their industrial action on 28 February, with teachers also striking on 1 March. It comes after EIS members staged a walkout in November 2022, which was the biggest Scottish education strike in decades.

Strikes in Scotland’s education sector is the latest in the long line of strikes facing the UK. Rail staff, Royal Mail staff, ambulance staff and nurses are all set to walk out amid pay, jobs and conditions disputes with their employers as sky-high inflation puts pressure on wages.

But what council areas could be affected by these latest strikes? Here’s everything you need to know.

Scottish teaching staff are set to strike once again as union bosses remain in negotiations for a 10% pay rise. (Credit: PA)

When could schools be closed?

If members go against the union recommendation, rolling EIS strikes will also take place across council areas in March and April. There will be strike days affecting primary and secondary schools separately, while other days will see all schools closed at the same time. You can find dates per council areas in the list below:

Aberdeen City

All schools - 27 March

Primaries only - 24 March

Secondaries only - 28 March

Aberdeenshire

All schools - 23 March

Primaries only - 22 March

Secondaries only - 24 March

Angus

All schools - 14 March

Primaries only - 15 March

Secondaries only - 13 March

Argyll and Bute

All schools - 20 March

Primaries only - 17 March

Secondaries only - 21 March

Clackmannanshire

All schools - 27 March

Primaries only - 24 March

Secondaries only - 28 March

Dumfries and Galloway

All schools - 30 March

Primaries only - 29 March

Secondaries only - 31 March

Dundee

All schools - 20 March

Primaries only - 17 March

Secondaries only - 21 March

East Ayrshire

All schools - 15 March

Primaries only - 16 March

Secondaries only - 14 March

East Dunbartonshire

All schools - 19 April

Primaries only - 18 April

Secondaries only - 20 April

East Lothian

All schools - 17 March

Primaries only - 15 March

Secondaries only - 16 March

East Renfrewshire

All schools - 30 March

Primaries only - 29 March

Secondaries only - 31 March

Edinburgh

All schools - 17 March

Primaries only - 16 March

Secondaries only - 20 March

Falkirk

All schools - 21 March

Primaries only - 20 march

Secondaries only - 22 March

Fife

All schools - 17 April

Primaries only - 19 April

Secondaries only - 18 April

Glasgow

All schools - 20 April

Primaries only - 21 April

Secondaries only - 19 April

Highlands

All schools - 15 March

Primaries only - 16 March

Secondaries only - 14 March

Inverclyde

All schools - 19 April

Primaries only - 18 April

Secondaries only - 20 April

Midlothian

All schools - 28 March

Primaries only - 27 March

Secondaries only - 29 March

Moray

All schools - 18 April

Primaries only - 17 April

Secondaries only - 19 April

North Ayrshire

All schools - 16 March

Primaries only - 15 March

Secondaries only - 17 March

North Lanarkshire

All schools - 28 March

Primaries only - 27 March

Secondaries only - 29 March

Orkney

All schools - 22 March

Primaries only - 21 March

Secondaries only - 23 March

Perth and Kinross

All schools - 20 April

Primaries only - 21 April

Secondaries only - 19 April

Renfrewshire

All schools - 21 March

Primaries only - 20 March

Secondaries only - 22 March

Shetland

All schools - 24 March

Primaries only - 23 March

Secondaries only - 27 March

South Ayrshire

All schools - 17 March

Primaries only - 20 March

Secondaries only - 16 March

South Lanarkshire

All schools - 29 March

Primaries only - 28 March

Secondaries only - 30 March

Stirling

All schools - 23 March

Primaries only - 22 March

Secondaries only - 24 March

Scottish Borders

All schools - 22 March

Primaries only - 21 March

Secondaries only - 23 March

West Dunbartonshire

All schools - 14 March

Primaries only - 13 March

Secondaries only - 15 March

West Lothian

All schools - 24 March

Primaries only - 23 March

Secondaries only - 27 March

Western Isles