For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Scotland school closures: full list of council areas hit by EIS strikes in March and April amid two-day strike

The EIS has suspended all upcoming strikes action and recommended that its members accept a new pay offer

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick
2 minutes ago

Scottish school strikes have been suspended by the EIS after the union recommended that its members accept the newest pay offer.

Unions were offered a new pay offer from local council body Cosla and the Scottish government. The offer includes teachers receiving a 7% rise backdated to April 2022, as well as a further 5% at the start of this financial year, and a 2% increase in January 2023.

Union members began their industrial action on 28 February, with teachers also striking on 1 March. It comes after EIS members staged a walkout in November 2022, which was the biggest Scottish education strike in decades.

Most Popular

Strikes in Scotland’s education sector is the latest in the long line of strikes facing the UK. Rail staff, Royal Mail staff, ambulance staff and nurses are all set to walk out amid pay, jobs and conditions disputes with their employers as sky-high inflation puts pressure on wages.

But what council areas could be affected by these latest strikes? Here’s everything you need to know.

Scottish teaching staff are set to strike once again as union bosses remain in negotiations for a 10% pay rise. (Credit: PA)
Scottish teaching staff are set to strike once again as union bosses remain in negotiations for a 10% pay rise. (Credit: PA)
Scottish teaching staff are set to strike once again as union bosses remain in negotiations for a 10% pay rise. (Credit: PA)

When could schools be closed?

If members go against the union recommendation, rolling EIS strikes will also take place across council areas in March and April. There will be strike days affecting primary and secondary schools separately, while other days will see all schools closed at the same time. You can find dates per council areas in the list below:

Aberdeen City

  • All schools - 27 March
  • Primaries only - 24 March
  • Secondaries only - 28 March

Aberdeenshire

  • All schools - 23 March
  • Primaries only - 22 March
  • Secondaries only - 24 March

Angus

  • All schools - 14 March
  • Primaries only - 15 March
  • Secondaries only - 13 March 

Argyll and Bute

  • All schools - 20 March
  • Primaries only - 17 March
  • Secondaries only - 21 March

Clackmannanshire

  • All schools - 27 March
  • Primaries only - 24 March
  • Secondaries only - 28 March

Dumfries and Galloway

  • All schools - 30 March
  • Primaries only - 29 March
  • Secondaries only - 31 March

Dundee

  • All schools - 20 March
  • Primaries only - 17 March
  • Secondaries only - 21 March

East Ayrshire

  • All schools - 15 March 
  • Primaries only - 16 March
  • Secondaries only - 14 March

East Dunbartonshire

  • All schools - 19 April
  • Primaries only - 18 April
  • Secondaries only - 20 April 

East Lothian

  • All schools - 17 March
  • Primaries only - 15 March
  • Secondaries only - 16 March

East Renfrewshire

  • All schools - 30 March
  • Primaries only - 29 March
  • Secondaries only - 31 March

Edinburgh

  • All schools - 17 March 
  • Primaries only - 16 March
  • Secondaries only - 20 March

Falkirk

  • All schools - 21 March
  • Primaries only - 20 march
  • Secondaries only - 22 March

Fife

  • All schools - 17 April
  • Primaries only - 19 April
  • Secondaries only - 18 April

Glasgow

  • All schools - 20 April 
  • Primaries only - 21 April
  • Secondaries only - 19 April

Highlands

  • All schools - 15 March
  • Primaries only - 16 March
  • Secondaries only - 14 March

Inverclyde

  • All schools - 19 April
  • Primaries only - 18 April
  • Secondaries only - 20 April

Midlothian

  • All schools - 28 March
  • Primaries only - 27 March
  • Secondaries only - 29 March

Moray

  • All schools - 18 April
  • Primaries only - 17 April
  • Secondaries only - 19 April

North Ayrshire

  • All schools - 16 March
  • Primaries only - 15 March
  • Secondaries only - 17 March

North Lanarkshire

  • All schools - 28 March
  • Primaries only - 27 March
  • Secondaries only - 29 March

Orkney

  • All schools - 22 March
  • Primaries only - 21 March
  • Secondaries only - 23 March

Perth and Kinross

  • All schools - 20 April
  • Primaries only - 21 April
  • Secondaries only - 19 April

Renfrewshire

  • All schools - 21 March
  • Primaries only - 20 March
  • Secondaries only - 22 March

Shetland

  • All schools - 24 March
  • Primaries only - 23 March
  • Secondaries only - 27 March

South Ayrshire

  • All schools - 17 March
  • Primaries only - 20 March
  • Secondaries only - 16 March

South Lanarkshire

  • All schools - 29 March
  • Primaries only - 28 March
  • Secondaries only - 30 March

Stirling

  • All schools - 23 March
  • Primaries only - 22 March
  • Secondaries only - 24 March

Scottish Borders

  • All schools - 22 March
  • Primaries only - 21 March
  • Secondaries only - 23 March

West Dunbartonshire

  • All schools - 14 March
  • Primaries only - 13 March
  • Secondaries only - 15 March

West Lothian

  • All schools - 24 March
  • Primaries only - 23 March
  • Secondaries only - 27 March

Western Isles

  • All schools - 29 March
  • Primaries only - 28 March
  • Secondaries only - 30 March
ScotlandEISScottish GovernmentStrikes