Two teachers banned for drinking alcohol - one in classroom, one before school hours

Two teachers have been banned after separate incidents involving alcohol.

Jon Downs, 36, who taught at Westhoughton High School in Bolton, Greater Manchester, admitted to drinking cider in his classroom and has been prohibited from teaching indefinitely, with a minimum review period of two years.

A disciplinary panel heard that on 3 July 2023, Downs was reported by colleagues who noticed unusual behaviour and the smell of alcohol. One staff member said she “discreetly removed his wastepaper bin to review the contents and she saw three cider cans at the bottom.”

She added that Downs “admitted that he had three cans of cider in his classroom when no students were there, and he put the cans in the bin.”

The following day, another colleague raised concerns about a school-branded water bottle on Downs’ desk. On inspection, it contained “around 3cm of cider at the bottom.” Witnesses said Downs’ behaviour was erratic, noting that he “walked into the main building door” and “questioned the way to her office despite having been there on multiple occasions.”

The Teaching Regulation Agency concluded that Downs “put pupils at risk of harm by consuming alcohol on the school site and being under the influence whilst having pupils in his care.”

Marc Cavey, decision-maker on behalf of the Secretary of State, said: “I consider… that a two-year review period is required to satisfy the maintenance of public confidence in the profession.”

Lesley Beuscher, 61, who worked at Mount Pleasant Lane School in Hertfordshire, has also been banned from teaching for two years after admitting to drinking wine before starting the school day.

On 26 June 2023, Beuscher appeared confused with “slurred speech” in the classroom. A colleague initially feared she was having a stroke, but later observed the “smell (of alcohol) coming from her.”

The teacher later admitted to drinking a “small Costa cup of wine” across the road from the school that morning, saying: “Under normal circumstances the volume consumed would have no effect on my ability to move, teach or carry out my duties.”

In a later statement, she added: “I have never previously gone and would never go into any school drunk and as I do not believe that this was the case that morning.”

Despite being described by a former colleague as a “very competent, well-prepared teacher”, the panel found she had breached Teachers’ Standards and “did not provide a safe environment for those pupils in her care.”

David Oatley, on behalf of the Secretary of State, concluded that the ban with a two-year review period was necessary due to her decision to consume alcohol before teaching. “The panel noted that by smelling and appearing to be under the influence of alcohol, Mrs Beuscher… increased the chance of inadvertently causing harm to pupils,” he said.

Both teachers must wait at least two years before applying to return to the profession, and only if they can prove they no longer pose a risk to pupils.