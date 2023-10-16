October half term is fast-approaching for most students across the UK

While for some it may seem like the summer holidays only just finished, many children across the UK are already counting down the days until their next break from school. Fortunately, they don't have long to wait, as for most, half term is just around the corner.

Generally, the autumn half term falls towards the end of October - and most students get the same week off. However, timings can vary either by institution or by local authority, meaning it's always worth double-checking the exact dates.

So, if you're wondering when your child will be off school - whether you want to book a holiday, plan some fun activities, or simply put the date in your diary - keep reading, we've got you covered.

When is October half-term 2023 for schools in England and Wales?

For the majority of schools in England and Wales, this year's October half term will take place between Monday, 23 October and Friday, 27 October.

School will then re-commence on Monday, 30 October, meaning kids will be back in lessons for Halloween, on Tuesday, 31 October. There may be a bit of disappointment at this news, although rest assured some teachers are likely to plan for the occasion, whether that be by allowing students to dress up, adding some seasonal decorations to the classroom, or hosting a few spook-tacular games.

After returning to school on 30 October, children then generally have another almost eight weeks at school - before they break up for Christmas. Most end either on Friday, 16 December, or Thursday, 21 December. However, both these dates and the October half-term date may be different for your child, so it's important to check this with your school and your local authority.

You can check with your local authority by visiting this web page on gov.uk and simply typing your postcode into the search bar.

A teacher speaks to a pupil in a classroom at Whitchurch High School on 14 September, 2021 in Cardiff, Wales. Credit: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

When is October half term 2023 for schools in Scotland?

Students in Scotland have actually already had their half term, as they follow a slightly different timetable to other parts of the UK.

Children enjoyed their holiday from Monday, 9 October until Friday, 13 October, with lessons re-starting on Monday 16 October. This is because they return to school for the new academic year earlier than pupils in England and Wales, with this year's first day of lessons taking place on Wednesday 16 August.

Most schools in Scotland will also break up for Christmas on Thursday, 21 December, meaning Scottish children have a slightly longer stretch to their next holiday. However, students will get a long weekend when schools close on Monday, 27 November - to mark St Andrews' Day, which falls on a Thursday this year.

Again, holiday dates may vary by region or institution - so it's a good idea to double check with your school about when their dates fall.

When is October half term 2023 for schools in Northern Ireland?

Schools in Northern Ireland have five annual holidays during the school year. Generally, they don't have half term breaks like the rest of the UK, with students instead having extra time off during the summer holidays.

However, this year pupils will have both Monday 30 October and Tuesday 31 October off school, which coincides with Halloween.