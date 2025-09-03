Four candidates and two reserves from the right-wing AfD political party in Germany have dropped dead within 13 days of each other.

According to reports, the deaths come just ahead of the country’s local elections. The Alternative for Deutschland (AfD) candidates were set to appear on ballots in North Rhine-Westphalia on September 14.

Officials said no foul play is currently suspected in any of their deaths, the BBC reported. Ralph Lange, 66; Wolfgang Klinger, 71; Stefan Berendes, 59; and Wolfgang Seitz, 59, all kicked the bucket within two weeks of each other, the European Conservative reported.

Two reserve candidates also died over the same period. German officials stated that two of the deaths were a result of natural causes, but have not commented on the cause of the others.

The AfD was not expected to be competitive in the regional September elections, The European Conservative reported. However, the party made significant progress since the last state elections in 2022 — climbing from 5.4% in the polls to 16.8% within North Rhine-Westphalia, the BBC reported.

The BBC added that the mass of untimely deaths amongst AfD candidates has forced officials to reprint ballots several times and invalidate some mail-in ballots. Alternative for Deutschland co-leader Alice Weidel amplified speculation when she reposted economist Stefan Homburg’s comment that the number of candidate deaths was “statistically impossible.”

German police stated they were investigating the deaths and details have been withheld for reasons of family privacy, according to reports. Tech billionaire Elon Musk, who endorsed the far-right party's migration policies earlier this year, has repeated his support for the AfD in recent days.

"Either Germany votes AfD, or it is the end of Germany," he claimed. The Tesla CEO made a surprise appearance during an AfD election campaign event in Halle in eastern Germany at the start of this year.

Addressing a hall of 4,500 people alongside the party’s co-leader, Alice Weidel, Musk spoke live via video link about preserving German culture and protecting the German people.

He said: “It’s good to be proud of German culture, German values, and not to lose that in some sort of multiculturalism that dilutes everything. There is too much focus on past guilt, and we need to move beyond that.

“I’m very excited for the AfD, I think you’re really the best hope for Germany’s fight for a great future for Germany”. Weidel thanked him, said the Republicans were making America great again, and called on her supporters to make Germany great again.