A Tesla dealership in Berlin was vandalised with blue paint to protest Elon Musk’s support for the German far-right political party.

The dealership was covered with paint on Monday 31 March by political action group New Generation. Images have surfaced showing the Tesla dealership in the Reinickendorf section of Berlin covered in blue paint.

The bright blue paint is a nod to the primary colour used by the German far-right party Alternative for Germany or AfD. New Generation has staged multiple protests related to Tesla in recent weeks, including throwing blue paint on a showroom in a mall in Berlin and “die-in” protests at multiple Tesla stores in Germany.

Musk endorsed the AfD in recent German elections and has been supportive of the party’s populist and anti-immigration agenda - and the political action group is protesting against this. Six cars were damaged in addition to the facade of the building, according to police, who arrested two protesters.

A video was posted on X, formerly Twitter, showing the protesters throwing the paint onto the dealership building. Not everyone was a fan of what the protesters did. One user responded to the post saying: “What a bunch of losers”.

Another wrote: “They should have to scrub every bit of that off.“. It comes as Tesla dealerships and cars have been targeted across the US and Europe as Musk has joined the Trump administration and has been increasingly vocal in his support of far-right causes.

A nationwide protest against Trump and Musk is planned for April 5 by a movement called Indivisible. The protest is called ‘Hands Off’ and there are over 900 rallies planned in the US.

One event description read: “This is a nationwide mobilisation to stop the most brazen power grab in modern history. Trump, Musk, and their billionaire cronies are orchestrating an all-out assault on our government, our economy, and our basic rights - enabled by Congress every step of the way. “hey want to strip America for parts - shuttering Social Security offices, firing essential workers, eliminating consumer protections and gutting Medicaid - all to bankroll their billionaire tax scam.”