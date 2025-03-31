Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 900 protests against Donald Trump and Elon Musk are taking place across the US on Saturday 5 April.

The protests, which have been named Hands Off, are aimed at President Trump and Tesla/SpaceX owner Elon Musk. One event description read: “This is a nationwide mobilisation to stop the most brazen power grab in modern history. Trump, Musk, and their billionaire cronies are orchestrating an all-out assault on our government, our economy, and our basic rights - enabled by Congress every step of the way.

“They want to strip America for parts - shuttering Social Security offices, firing essential workers, eliminating consumer protections and gutting Medicaid - all to bankroll their billionaire tax scam.” Protests will also be taking place in Europe too including London, Lyon and Lisbon.

For the London protest the movement says: “Londoners are fighting back! US citizens, Canadians, Brits, and people from all over the globe who've found a home in London are standing up for democracy. They're threatening to invade Canada, Greenland, and Panama —and daring the world to stop them. Well, this is the world saying NO. This is a crisis, and the time to act is now.”

The leading protest will be taking place at the Sylvan Theatre near the Washington Monument in Washington, DC - but others are also taking place in New York, Los Angeles, Miami and more. Listed below are the confirmed protests taking place in Europe.

Hands Off! Londoners Fight Back (London, UK): 10am – 12pm EDT, Trafalgar Square, London, UK London WC2N 5DS, DC 20001

Hands Off! Lyon, France Fights Back: 10am - 12pm, 1 Rue du Palais de Justice, Lyon, 69005 Lyon, DC 20001

Hands Off! Lisbon Fights Back: 11am - 1pm, Praça do Comércio, Lisboa LISBON, Portugal, DC 20001