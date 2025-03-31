Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Over 900 ‘Hands Off’ protests are planned against Donald Trump and Elon Musk - and those attending are beginning to make signs and ask for “ideas”.

A protest group called Indivisible have organised the protests taking place across the USA on April 5. The protests, which have been named Hands Off, are aimed at President Trump and Tesla/SpaceX owner Elon Musk.

One event description read: “This is a nationwide mobilisation to stop the most brazen power grab in modern history. Trump, Musk, and their billionaire cronies are orchestrating an all-out assault on our government, our economy, and our basic rights - enabled by Congress every step of the way. They want to strip America for parts - shuttering Social Security offices, firing essential workers, eliminating consumer protections and gutting Medicaid - all to bankroll their billionaire tax scam.”

Now, those who are attending are beginning to make signs. One user on Facebook posted a picture of their sign which reads: “F’ Elon and the Felon”. The sign includes images which say “elect a clown” and “expect a circus”.

Over 900 ‘Hands Off’ protests are planned against Donald Trump and Elon Musk - and those attending are beginning to make signs and ask for “ideas”. (Photo: Hilary Ohm/Facebook) | Hilary Ohm/Facebook

Another user posted on Facebook asking for help on sign “ideas”. The user wrote: “I need ideas for what to put on my protest sign for the April 5 Hands Off protest at the Texas State Capitol”. One user responded saying: “I’m a big fan of the classic ‘Democracy is not for sale’”.

Many are posting on social media platforms including Facebook encouraging others to go along to a protest. One such user wrote: “There are local protest as well as protest at state capitals. You can find one close to you.

“Make a simple sign and stand up. Stand up for democracy. Stand up for our veterans, our elderly, our children, our grandchildren, our friends, our neighbors and even ourselves. Just google for protest in your area.

“Here are some examples of protest in St Louis/ St Charles areas. There are plenty more state and nationwide. Most are only a couple of hours. It is a small amount of time and will be the best use of two hours you could ever have at the moment.” The leading protest will be taking place at the Sylvan Theatre near the Washington Monument in Washington, DC - but others are also taking place in New York, Los Angeles, Miami and more.