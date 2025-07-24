A Spanish town has banned the use of burkini in its public swimming pool.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A burkini is swimwear designed for Muslim women. Mayor of the Catalan town of Ripoll - Sílvia Orriols - has signed a decree to ban the use of the burkini in public swimming pools. In a statement on her profile on X (formerly Twitter), Orriols cited "safety reasons" behind her decision.

She said: “I have signed a decree prohibiting the use of burkinis in the Ripoll municipal pool for safety reasons. I recommend that the rest of Catalan town councils do the same. This is going too far”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2023, the Catalan regional government sent a letter to local councils, reminding them that women wearing burkini or going topless cannot be denied access to public swimming pools, as doing so would be a "discrimination". The letter stated that the clothing used for the swimming pool must be "appropriate for the activity" and the genitals must be covered "to guarantee hygiene and public health".

A Spanish town has banned the use of burkini in its public swimming pool. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The move has led to much criticism. One user posted on X: “This leaves a ton of girls and women from Ripoll without the chance to cool off this summer, when we're experiencing record-breaking temperatures. Congratulations, Sílvia! Your humanity is on par with the sole of your shoes. Someone should take you to court. You're going too far.”

Another added: “For safety reasons? How many cases across Europe of women wearing burkinis have required assistance? If it’s for safety reasons, you could even ban people from going out on the street, thus eliminating the risk of them being run over. This stance of yours borders on xenophobic madness.”