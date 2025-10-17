Corfu fire: Firefighters battling huge blaze at large frozen food market in Alepou - smoke posing risk
Firefighters and Civil Protection water trucks from the Municipality of Central Corfu have been battling the flames since shortly after midnight Thursday night (16 October). A major fire broke out at the Goggakis Frozen Foods company.
As of 7:50am this morning (Friday 17 October), firefighting efforts at the frozen foods company are continuing. The damage is reported to be extensive, and fumes are posing a risk to nearby residents.
The blaze has not yet been fully contained and the cause of the fire has not been confirmed. The firefighters’ work is proving difficult as the fire has spread and is burning with great intensity.
According to initial estimates, the damage to the company’s facilities is expected to be enormous. According to the first available information, no injuries or people trapped inside the building have been reported.
The authorities are continuing their efforts to extinguish the fire and fully secure the area. Emergency service line 112 Greece posted on X this morning: “Smoke in the area of #Alepou, of #Corfu caused by fire at an industrial facility. Stay indoors, close doors & windows Follow the instructions of the Authorities”.