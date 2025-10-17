A large fire has broken out at a frozen food market in the popular holiday hotspot Corfu.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters and Civil Protection water trucks from the Municipality of Central Corfu have been battling the flames since shortly after midnight Thursday night (16 October). A major fire broke out at the Goggakis Frozen Foods company.

As of 7:50am this morning (Friday 17 October), firefighting efforts at the frozen foods company are continuing. The damage is reported to be extensive, and fumes are posing a risk to nearby residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The blaze has not yet been fully contained and the cause of the fire has not been confirmed. The firefighters’ work is proving difficult as the fire has spread and is burning with great intensity.

A large fire has broken out at a frozen food market in the popular holiday hotspot Corfu. (Photo: Facebook) | Facebook

According to initial estimates, the damage to the company’s facilities is expected to be enormous. According to the first available information, no injuries or people trapped inside the building have been reported.

The authorities are continuing their efforts to extinguish the fire and fully secure the area. Emergency service line 112 Greece posted on X this morning: “Smoke in the area of #Alepou, of #Corfu caused by fire at an industrial facility. Stay indoors, close doors & windows Follow the instructions of the Authorities”.