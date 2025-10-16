A fire has broken out at an IKEA furniture store in Wembley, London.

The IKEA store has been “safely evacuated” due to the blaze, London Fire Brigade said. A user posted pictures of the IKEA store with black smoke billowing out of it at 10:48am this morning (Thursday 16 October). The user wrote: “Fire just broken out at IKEA Wembley.”

Another user posted similar photos afterwards on X. The user also captioned the pictures with: “Wembley IKEA's on fire!”.

London Fire Brigade said: “Five fire engines and around 30 firefighters have been called to a fire on Drury Way in Wembley. Solar panels situated on the roof of a large commercial store are alight.

“The Brigade received the first of 11 calls at 1035 and Control Officers have mobilised crews from Park Royal, Wembley, Willesden and North Kensington fire stations to the scene. A 32-metre turntable is also in attendance. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.”