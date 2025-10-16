Three Pro-Palestinian groups have blocked the entrance to the Leonardo factory in Edinburgh.

Scotland Stop Arming Israel, Workers for a Free Palestine and Scottish Palestine Solidarity Campaign are understood to be behind the action. Protestors wearing face coverings sat in front of the factory entrance on Crewe Toll Road North this morning (Thursday 16 October).

It is understood the protest is ongoing. Those in attendance could be seen holding Palestinian flags as well as a 'End Israeli Apartheid' sign. In a post on Instagram, Scotland Stop Arming Israel said they were protesting the site as they claim it produces parts used by Israeli F-35 jets in Gaza.

They are calling on the UK Government to carry out a complete ban on the sale of weapons and their components to Israel. In their post, they said: "We need your support - sit-in happening NOW outside the Leonardo factory.

"In the face of the government's failure to impose an arms embargo on Israel, we have taken matters in our own hands and are currently blockading the Leonardo factory. This Edinburgh factory produces components for the F-35s which are used by Israel to kill people in the Gaza Strip and beyond.

"Join us now in directly stopping the flow of arms to Israel. The success of this action depends on your presence/support. The more people join us, the safer we all are! Come and join us or be our witness.

"Despite the recent ceasefire, the Israeli regime retains control of nearly 60 per cent of the Gaza Strip. Palestinians continue to live under daily surveillance, while military drones hover over their heads day in, day out. The killing and maiming never stopped, but only slowed down, and Palestine continues to be occupied.

"Please be informed that police are present. Arrive with a buddy or in a group to maximise safety. Wear a mask and comfortable, warm clothing. Don’t take your phone or documents unless necessary.

"If you do not wish to join the sit-in, you can come and support us from the sidelines. The genocide is not over until all of Palestine is free from occupation with Al Quds (Jerusalem) as her capital, and until all Palestinians in exile and in prison can return to their homes."

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.10am on Thursday, 16 October we were called to a report of a protest outside a business premises in the Crewe Road North area of Edinburgh. Officers are in attendance.”