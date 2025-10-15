Protesters are marching through the main streets of Barcelona today in solidarity with Palestinian people.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-hour walkout, on Wednesday October 15, has been called to protest what organisers describe as ‘the genocide in Palestine.’ While several unions are calling a full stoppage, others are joining with shorter strikes throughout the day.

Commuters face the biggest headache in Barcelona. Trains, metros and buses in Barcelona will all run on skeleton timetables, with the Generalitat setting a maximum of 66% of normal service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 24-hour stoppages have been called by the CGT, IAC, Intersindical-CSC and COS unions, while CCOO and UGT have called partial two-hour stoppages (from 10 am to 12 pm, from 2 pm to 4 pm and from 5 pm to 7 pm). The CGT has been posted updates of the strike and protest on X, formerly Twitter.

Previous posts showed protesters blocking the main roads in and out of Barcelona’s commercial port. Now the protesters have marched into the main area of Barcelona.

The protesters are marching through the main streets, and are pointing out stores that are “complicit in genocide”. CGT posted on X: “The picket of the #Vaga15O in Terrassa goes through the main streets of the city and highway accesses.

“Stores complicit in the genocide have been pointed out, such as Carrefour, Zara, McDonalds. This afternoon demonstration at 6 PM in front of Mútua de Terrassa”.

Commuters in Barcelona have been advised to leave early, stay flexible, and keep an eye on updates from Renfe, TMB and Proteccio Civil throughout the day.