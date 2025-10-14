A video compilation shows firefighters in Spain responding to incidents of flooding in Valencia.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dramatic footage shows firefighters pushing a car out of deep floodwater on Monday October 13 as heavy rain hit parts of Valencia.

Firefighters said of the nearly 35 alerts they had received on Monday, almost half related to the town of Gandia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aemet amber and yellow weather warnings

A map from Aemet, Spain’s state meteorological agency, shows the areas of Spain where amber and yellow rain, storm and fog warnings have been issued for the following days.

Amber and yellow rain, storm and fog warnings have been issued by Aemet for the following days. | Aemet

An amber rain warning and a yellow has been issued for the south of Mallorca and will be in place until 19:59 on Tuesday October 14.

Yellow rain and storm warnings will be in place for Minorca until 10:59 on Wednesday October 15.

A yellow rain and storm warning will be in place for Ibiza and Formentera until 17:59 on Tuesday October 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yellow rain warnings are also in place for Barcelona until 23:59 on Tuesday October 14.

Yellow fog warnings will be in place for Lugo from 18:00 on Tuesday October 14 to 09:59 on Wednesday October 15.

For the latest information on weather warnings visit Aemet’s website here.