A video shared on social media shows the shocking moment an airport worker lost control of a refueling hose, spraying gallons of highly flammable fuel across an American Airlines plane.

The incident happened on the tarmac at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport on Saturday (11 October). Video shared on social media shows the hose whipping violently beneath the plane, spewing fuel for more than a minute as the worker struggles to regain control before stepping back.

The terrifying incident happened while the worker was refueling an American Eagle aircraft parked at a gate in Terminal E of the Texas airport. No one was injured.

American Airlines confirmed the incident in a statement to The New York Post. “We are looking into the incident with DFW Airport and the airport’s fueling contractor, Menzies, and worked together on the cleanup per procedure,” according to the statement.

A spokesperson for Dallas-Fort Worth Airport told The Post that the spill was quickly contained by the airport’s safety systems and the surface was cleaned.

The exact amount of fuel spilled has not yet been determined.