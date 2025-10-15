Transport will be disrupted in Spanish holiday hotspots today due to a general strike.

The 24-hour walkout, on Wednesday October 15, has been called to protest what organisers describe as ‘the genocide in Palestine.’ While several unions are calling a full stoppage, others are joining with shorter strikes throughout the day.

Commuters face the biggest headache. Trains, metros and buses in Barcelona will all run on skeleton timetables, with the Generalitat setting a maximum of 66% of normal service.

That means fewer Rodalies and regional trains, long waits on the Barcelona Metro, and reduced frequencies on TMB city buses and Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat lines. Intercity coaches and airport buses will also be affected, though the latter must guarantee at least one full round trip to and from El Prat.

Anyone heading to work, school or hospital has been urged to avoid non-essential travel or work remotely if possible. In education, the strike will leave many classrooms empty. Public and private schools must keep at least one management member on site, but teaching staff will be heavily reduced.

Kindergartens and primary schools must maintain two teachers for every four classrooms, while secondary schools will have just one for every three. Special education centres and nurseries will run on half their usual staff, and school dining halls and after-class activities will also be cut to 50%.

Rallies and demonstrations will also be held throughout the archipelago.

Gran Canaria:

11:00 am – Rally at Gran Canaria Airport (Departures area)

6:00 pm – March from Parque de San Telmo to Plaza de la Feria

Tenerife:

11:00 am – Assembly of council delegates in Plaza del Cristo, Tacoronte

6:00 pm – Gathering in Plaza Weyler, Santa Cruz de Tenerife

Fuerteventura:

10:00 am – Demonstration on Calle Primero de Mayo, 64, outside the Government Delegation

Lanzarote:

6:30 pm – March from Casa Amarilla on Calle Real, circling the Charco and ending at the Atlántida cinemas