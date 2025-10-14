A video shows the aircraft’s tail scraping along the runway, before the plane ascended into the sky again to perform a go-around manoeuvre.

Dramatic footage shows the moment a plane’s tail hit Heathrow Airport’s northern runway as it attempted to land on Sunday October 12.

Big Jet TV caught the DHL Airbus A300’s tailstrike on camera, with the cargo plane performing a go-around manoeuvre and landing safely around 20 minutes later. According to Flightradar24 data, the plane was travelling at 170mph at the time of the incident. No one was hurt in the incident.

The tail of a DHL cargo plane hits Heathrow Airport's northern runway on October 12 2025. | Big Jet TV

Heathrow’s northern runway was reportedly closed for around 10 minutes after the incident while an inspection took place. Some aircraft had to perform go-arounds which increased pressure on air-traffic controllers. Over 20 departing flights were delayed by an hour or more.